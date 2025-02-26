FC Dallas defender Geovane Jesus will miss 2nd MLS season in a row because of right knee injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FC Dallas defender Geovane Jesus will miss his second Major League Soccer season in a row…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FC Dallas defender Geovane Jesus will miss his second Major League Soccer season in a row because of a right knee injury.

The team said Wednesday that Jesus was placed on its season-ending injury list and will miss all of the 2025 season.

Jesus spent 2024 recovering after tearing his right ACL during a training session on Sept. 13, 2023. He had another surgery this week to address cartilage damage in the same knee.

The 23-year-old Brazilian started 11 of the 19 games he played in 2023, his first season with Dallas. He had two assists and 11 shots.

