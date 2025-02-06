FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus as Super Bowl Weekend Nears

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start Thursday night with the latest FanDuel promo code offer and grab this boost for the NBA or Super Bowl LIX. Set up a new account for a chance to win $200 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.







New players can start with a $5 wager on any game. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $200 in bonuses. This is a 40-1 odds boost for players to use on any available market.

FanDuel Sportsbook will set up new users with this boost and tons of other options throughout the weekend. With the Super Bowl almost here, it’s the perfect time to lock in this sign-up bonus.

Click here to register with this FanDuel promo code offer. From there, place a $5 winning bet to get $200 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $200 Sign-Up Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos $5 Million TD Jackpot, Kick of Destiny 3, NBA SGP Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New players who take advantage of this offer can apply this boost to any team in any sport. Any $5 winning wager will be enough to win $200 in bonuses. There is no shortage of options in the NBA on Thursday night.

Here is a look at the different NBA matchups with the current moneyline odds on FanDuel Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Boston Celtics (-490) vs. Dallas Mavericks (+380)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+106) vs. Houston Rockets (-124)

Denver Nuggets (-310) vs. Orlando Magic (+250)

Los Angeles Lakers (-310) vs. Golden State Warriors (+250)

Portland Trail Blazers (-118) vs. Sacramento Kings (+100)

Los Angeles Clippers (-210) vs. Indiana Pacers (+176)

How to Register With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Setting up a new account is a quick and stress-free process. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook:

Click here to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the required information sections to create a new user profile.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on the NBA, Super Bowl LIX or any other game.

Picking a winner will unlock $200 in bonuses.

Super Bowl LIX Promos

First things first, new users should start with this sign-up bonus, but there are additional options for the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook. Opt into the Kick of Destiny and choose between Peyton and Eli Manning. The brothers will face off in a field goal competition. Anyone who chooses the right brother will receive a share of $10 million in bonus bets.

There is also a $5 million touchdown jackpot and other unique offers available for the big game. Go all in on the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes on the action.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.