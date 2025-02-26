Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $1,000 in No Sweat Bets or $300 Bonus for NBA, NHL

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can activate the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo in time to make picks on the NBA or NHL on Wednesday night. New players can secure $1,000 in no sweat bets or start with a $300 bonus.







New users in Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania can start with $30 in bets to win $300 in bonuses guaranteed. New players in any Fanatics Sportsbook state will qualify for 10 days of $100 no sweat bets.

The NBA and NHL seasons are starting to heat up as February winds down. Not to mention, March Madness is almost here for college basketball fans. Set up a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook to grab a sign-up bonus.

Register with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo by clicking here . Choose between the $1,000 in no sweat bets or $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ or PA only).

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers $1,000 No Sweat Bet or $300 Bonus

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Required Via the Links on This Page New User Offer Up to $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days In-App Promos 50% Same-Game Parlay Boost, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New players will have access to a sign-up bonus for the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other available market this week. For new players in select states (AZ, MI, NJ or PA), there is a $300 bonus on the table. All it takes is $30 worth of bets to win.

Players in all eligible states will be eligible for $1,000 in no sweat bets. Each new user will receive a $100 no sweat bet for 10 consecutive days. A loss on the no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses from Fanatics Sportsbook.

How to Register for This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

It only takes a few minutes to sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook and hit the ground running this week. Here is a quick breakdown to help new players get started:

Start the registration process for signing up using any of the links on this page, including here .

. Fill out the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Claim the 10 days of $100 no sweat bets or grab the $300 guaranteed bonus in select states (AZ, MI, NJ or PA only).

Best NBA Matchups on Wednesday

The NBA season continues with nine games on Wednesday night, including an ESPN doubleheader. New players can apply this Fanatics Sportsbook promo to any of the games. Here is a look at the current spreads on these NBA matchups:

Detroit Pistons (+5) vs. Boston Celtics

Indiana Pacers (-10.5) vs. Toronto Raptors

New York Knicks (-10) vs. Philadelphia Sixers

Washington Wizards (+6.5) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Brooklyn Nets (+17) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Miami Heat (-2.5) vs. Atlanta Hawks

Chicago Bulls (+9) vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Utah Jazz (+10) vs. Sacramento Kings

Houston Rockets (-9) vs. San Antonio Spurs

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.