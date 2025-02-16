Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $1,000 No-Sweat Bonus NBA ASG, Other Games

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Basketball fans can tip off a new NBA All-Star Game format tonight with up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets.







Prospective bettors who sign up for this Fanatics Sportsbook promo will secure up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets for the NBA All-Star Game and more. This will convey as ten $100 no-sweat bets for the games of your choice.

After last year’s absurd 211-186 final score in the NBA All-Star Game, the league opted to change the format entirely. The Inside the NBA team has drafted four squads that will compete in a mini tournament tonight. This includes Team Kenny, Team Chuck, Team Shaq, and Team Candace. You can use your first no-sweat bet of up to $100 on the NBA All-Star Game.

Sign up here to unlock the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo and earn up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets for the NBA All-Star Game and more.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Score $1,000 No-Sweat Bonus for NBA All-Star Game

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Required with the Links on This Page New User Offer Up to $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets In-App Promos Featured Same-Game Parlays and Parlays, 10% FanCash Offers, Fair Play Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new offer from Fanatics Sportsbook is easily the most unique in legal online sports betting. Instead of giving prospective bettors a single first-bet offer with bonus bet backing, you’ll secure ten no-sweat bets of up to $100. You’ll receive a no-sweat bet for each of your first ten consecutive days as a sportsbook user.

Since your first no-sweat bet can be applied to a wide array of markets, you can go a bunch of different ways. If you want to bet $20 on Team Chuck to win or Jayson Tatum to score 10+ points, you can. If your bet loses, you’ll secure a $20 bonus bet refund for use on another matchup. Winning, on the other hand, would return your cash stake along with cash winnings.

How to Register for the Latest Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Sports bettors can take advantage of up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets by registering for a Fanatics Sportsbook account. Follow the instructions below to get in on the action:

Click here to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Complete the required personal information sections with your full name, address, birthdate, and phone number to confirm your identity.

Set up an account with an email address and password.

Add at least $10 to your account via online banking, PayPal, or another deposit method.

Head to the game of your choice.

Place a wager of up to $100.

Fanatics will issue a bonus bet refund of up to $100 per day for up to 10 days in a row. If your bet settles as a win, you’ll secure a cash profit and get back your initial stake. Keep in mind that to qualify for the full $1,000 in no-sweat bets, you’ll need to wager on games for 10 straight days.

NBA All-Star Game Odds

You can take advantage of a number of All-Star Game betting markets today. Here are a few of the best options:

NBA All-Star Game Outright Winner: Team Shaq (+100), Team Chuck (+200), Team Kenny (+450), Team Candace (+900)

Team Shaq (+100), Team Chuck (+200), Team Kenny (+450), Team Candace (+900) 2025 All-Star Game MVP: Stephen Curry (+500), Victor Wembanyama (+750), LeBron James (+800), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+800), Anthony Edwards (+1000), Damian Lillard (+1200), Jayson Tatum (+1500), Kevin Durant (+1500), Donovan Mitchell (+1800), Karl-Anthony Towns (+1800), Jalen Brunson (+2000), Jaylen Brown (+2000)

