F1 set to liven up Monaco Grand Prix with extra pit stops

LONDON (AP) — The Monaco Grand Prix has long been nicknamed “the jewel in Formula 1’s crown” but for all the sparkle, the racing has often been dull.

That could change with a planned rule change that would require drivers to stop in the pits at least twice, potentially shuffling the running order on Monaco’s narrow streets at least a little.

The Formula 1 Commission, which brings together F1 teams and management with the governing body, the FIA, met Tuesday ahead of the new season launch event in London and “agreed to increase the numbers of mandatory pit stops” in Monaco, the FIA said.

The rule change isn’t yet set in stone — the FIA said the “proposals will be further discussed” by a committee — but Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said it would mean a minimum two stops per race, rather than the current one, and for cars to use three different tire compounds.

“Obviously Monaco, you can’t change the layout of the circuit. And of course, as we’ve seen previously, with particularly these cars as big as they are now, the race is very much dictated by the Saturday (qualifying session),” Horner said.

“So what we saw last year was, if you get a red flag early on and everybody just puts another tire on, then it’s very static. So stating that you have to use potentially all three compounds brings in another element. So it becomes a two-stop race and should it rain as well, it would also be a mandatory two stop. So it’s unique to that race.”

Last year’s race in Monaco was red-flagged after first-lap crashes and resumed with a standing restart, which allowed all cars to change tires. With overtaking all but impossible on the Monaco streets, Charles Leclerc took the victory without stopping again.

The FIA said the commission also approved a new cooling system for drivers in hot races and “more stringent” tests on the flexibility of cars’ front and rear wings.

Those rules came under scrutiny last year when McLaren’s rear wing appeared to bend at high speed, potentially allowing a higher top speed. New tests for rear wings will apply from the start of the season and for front wings from the Spanish Grand Prix weekend in late May and early June.

