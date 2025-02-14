Ex-South Korea forward Hwang issued suspended jail sentence for sex tapes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former South Korea international Hwang Ui-jo was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence on Friday…

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former South Korea international Hwang Ui-jo was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence on Friday for filming sexual encounters with a woman without her consent.

Hwang was dropped from the national team in September 2023 after being charged with secretly filming two women on four occasions in 2022.

The 32-year-old, who played for South Korea at the 2022 World Cup and scored 19 goals in 62 appearances, was acquitted in the case of one woman and found guilty in the other.

Seoul Central District Court accepted Hwang’s remorse for his actions but said a strict punishment was called for.

“Considering that he filmed them with a cellphone during sexual intercourse against their will, the number of times the crime was committed, and the specific details of the filmed material, the nature of the crime is not good,” the court said according to Yonhap News Agency.

Hwang starred in the leagues of South Korea and Japan before joining Bordeaux in 2019. After three seasons in France, the forward was signed by Nottingham Forest in England though did not play for the Premier League club.

After a series of loans, Hwang signed a one-year deal with Turkish club Alanyaspor last September.

