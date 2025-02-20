Europa League game in Brussels briefly suspended due to crowd trouble

BRUSSELS (AP) — The second leg of the Europa League playoff between Anderlecht and Fenerbahce was briefly suspended due crowd…

BRUSSELS (AP) — The second leg of the Europa League playoff between Anderlecht and Fenerbahce was briefly suspended due crowd trouble on Thursday.

The problems took place shortly after Youssef En-Nesyri scored for Fenerbahce in the fourth minute.

The match was suspended “due to security issues,” UEFA said. Riot police were deployed and play resumed after some 15 minutes.

Fenerbahce goalkeeper İrfan Can Eğribayat was briefly treated toward the end after Anderlecht fans threw objects, including cans, at him.

The Turkish team had won the first leg 3-0 and advanced to the round of 16 after Thursday’s 2-2 draw.

