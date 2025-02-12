India sweeps ODI cricket series with 142-run win against England

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Shubman Gill scored 112 in 102 balls as India thrashed England by 142 runs in their…

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Shubman Gill scored 112 in 102 balls as India thrashed England by 142 runs in their third one-day cricket international on Wednesday and swept the series 3-0.

Gill hit 14 fours and three sixes in his sixth ODI century with India reaching 356 in its 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer scored 78 off 64 balls, while Virat Kohli also contributed 52 off 55. Wrist spinner Adil Rashid took 4-64 — his best for England against India – in 10 overs.

In reply, England had another hapless batting performance and was bowled out for 214 in 34.2 overs.

India’s left-arm spinners Axar Patel (2-22) and Kuldeep Yadav (1-38) combined to choke the middle overs. Pacers Arshdeep Singh (2-33) and Harshit Rana (2-31) were also effective.

It was the last warmup game for both teams ahead of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

India’s star pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah was supposed to play this game to prove his fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy. But he was ruled out of that tournament owing to a lower back injury.

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss for the third consecutive match and this time elected to bowl.

India already had a 2-0 unassailable lead. It won the first two ODIs in Nagpur and Cuttack, both by four wickets respectively. It had won the preceding five-T20 series 4-1.

Run machine

Put into bat, India quickly lost its captain, Rohit Sharma, caught behind off Mark Wood (2-45) for one.

Gill and Kohli added 116 off 107 balls for the second wicket. Kohli was caught behind against Rashid in the 19th over.

Gill had scored 87 and 60 in the first two ODIs, and finished with 259 runs in the three-match series. He fell against the run of play in the 35th over – bowled by Rashid while going for a sweep.

Lokesh Rahul scored 40 off 29 balls to help push the score past 300 and eventually top the 350-mark as well.

Difficult chase

Chasing a tough target, England openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett provided a fast start with 60 off only 38 balls.

Duckett attacked despite suffering a left leg strain, smacking 34 off 22 with eight fours. Salt hit 23 runs off 21 balls.

Arshdeep provided a double breakthrough to dismiss both openers with slower deliveries as England stumbled to 80-2.

Spin then played a major role for India – Patel bowled Joe Root for 24, while Yadav had Tom Banton caught behind.

Banton scored 38 off 41 but his dismissal in the 18th over led to a familiar batting collapse as England lost its last eight wickets for 88 runs across 16.2 overs.

Gus Atkinson scored a 19-ball 38, with six fours and a six. But only three batters went past 30 as England saw its chase end with 15.4 overs to spare.

