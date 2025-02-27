All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 50 35 10 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 50 35 10 4 1 75 182 125 Wheeling 50 31 17 2 0 64 165 137 Norfolk 50 29 18 3 0 61 185 148 Worcester 53 24 23 2 4 54 154 180 Reading 52 21 22 8 1 51 143 169 Maine 51 20 28 3 0 43 127 178 Adirondack 51 17 30 3 1 38 135 185

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 52 36 9 6 1 79 177 111 South Carolina 50 32 13 3 2 69 186 122 Orlando 56 28 18 10 0 66 156 159 Jacksonville 51 30 16 4 1 65 164 139 Atlanta 53 23 23 5 2 53 136 171 Greenville 50 21 22 5 2 49 138 168 Savannah 48 23 23 2 0 48 159 169

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 54 33 13 7 1 74 179 143 Fort Wayne 51 30 17 4 0 64 165 140 Iowa 51 28 16 4 3 63 150 143 Bloomington 50 22 23 3 2 49 126 137 Indy 48 21 21 3 3 48 115 126 Cincinnati 52 19 25 8 0 46 128 152 Kalamazoo 50 21 26 2 1 45 121 148

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 52 35 12 4 1 75 188 129 Tulsa 52 28 16 5 3 64 164 148 Tahoe 53 30 19 3 1 64 192 178 Wichita 50 29 16 4 1 63 184 146 Idaho 52 26 17 8 1 61 177 175 Rapid City 52 22 22 5 3 52 155 183 Utah 52 17 28 5 2 41 165 219 Allen 52 13 30 7 2 35 130 218

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Kalamazoo 4, Adirondack 3

Maine 4, Reading 3

Orlando 5, Jacksonville 4

South Carolina 4, Florida 3

Kansas City 8, Utah 3

Rapid City 4, Idaho 3

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Tahoe, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Bloomington at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 4 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Maine at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Allen at Tahoe, 6 p.m.

