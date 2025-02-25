All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 50 35 10 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 50 35 10 4 1 75 182 125 Wheeling 50 31 17 2 0 64 165 137 Norfolk 50 29 18 3 0 61 185 148 Worcester 53 24 23 2 4 54 154 180 Reading 51 21 22 7 1 50 140 165 Maine 50 19 28 3 0 41 123 175 Adirondack 50 17 29 3 1 38 132 181

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 51 36 9 5 1 78 174 107 South Carolina 49 31 13 3 2 67 182 119 Jacksonville 50 30 16 3 1 64 160 134 Orlando 55 27 18 10 0 64 151 155 Atlanta 53 23 23 5 2 53 136 171 Greenville 50 21 22 5 2 49 138 168 Savannah 48 23 23 2 0 48 159 169

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 54 33 13 7 1 74 179 143 Fort Wayne 51 30 17 4 0 64 165 140 Iowa 51 28 16 4 3 63 150 143 Bloomington 50 22 23 3 2 49 126 137 Indy 48 21 21 3 3 48 115 126 Cincinnati 52 19 25 8 0 46 128 152 Kalamazoo 49 20 26 2 1 43 117 145

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 51 34 12 4 1 73 180 126 Tulsa 52 28 16 5 3 64 164 148 Tahoe 53 30 19 3 1 64 192 178 Wichita 50 29 16 4 1 63 184 146 Idaho 51 26 17 7 1 60 174 171 Rapid City 51 21 22 5 3 50 151 180 Utah 51 17 27 5 2 41 162 211 Allen 52 13 30 7 2 35 130 218

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bloomington at Indy, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Tahoe, 10:30 p.m.

