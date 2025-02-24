All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|50
|35
|10
|4
|1
|75
|182
|125
|Wheeling
|50
|31
|17
|2
|0
|64
|165
|137
|Norfolk
|50
|29
|18
|3
|0
|61
|185
|148
|Worcester
|53
|24
|23
|2
|4
|54
|154
|180
|Reading
|51
|21
|22
|7
|1
|50
|140
|165
|Maine
|50
|19
|28
|3
|0
|41
|123
|175
|Adirondack
|50
|17
|29
|3
|1
|38
|132
|181
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|51
|36
|9
|5
|1
|78
|174
|107
|South Carolina
|49
|31
|13
|3
|2
|67
|182
|119
|Jacksonville
|50
|30
|16
|3
|1
|64
|160
|134
|Orlando
|55
|27
|18
|10
|0
|64
|151
|155
|Atlanta
|53
|23
|23
|5
|2
|53
|136
|171
|Greenville
|50
|21
|22
|5
|2
|49
|138
|168
|Savannah
|48
|23
|23
|2
|0
|48
|159
|169
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|54
|33
|13
|7
|1
|74
|179
|143
|Fort Wayne
|51
|30
|17
|4
|0
|64
|165
|140
|Iowa
|51
|28
|16
|4
|3
|63
|150
|143
|Bloomington
|50
|22
|23
|3
|2
|49
|126
|137
|Indy
|48
|21
|21
|3
|3
|48
|115
|126
|Cincinnati
|52
|19
|25
|8
|0
|46
|128
|152
|Kalamazoo
|49
|20
|26
|2
|1
|43
|117
|145
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|51
|34
|12
|4
|1
|73
|180
|126
|Tulsa
|52
|28
|16
|5
|3
|64
|164
|148
|Tahoe
|53
|30
|19
|3
|1
|64
|192
|178
|Wichita
|50
|29
|16
|4
|1
|63
|184
|146
|Idaho
|51
|26
|17
|7
|1
|60
|174
|171
|Rapid City
|51
|21
|22
|5
|3
|50
|151
|180
|Utah
|51
|17
|27
|5
|2
|41
|162
|211
|Allen
|52
|13
|30
|7
|2
|35
|130
|218
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 3, Adirondack 2
Greenville 8, Atlanta 2
Maine 3, Norfolk 2
South Carolina 3, Worcester 0
Reading 3, Wheeling 2
Tulsa 2, Fort Wayne 1
Rapid City 5, Utah 2
Iowa 3, Toledo 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Bloomington at Indy, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
