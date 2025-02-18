All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|47
|33
|9
|4
|1
|71
|174
|119
|Wheeling
|47
|30
|15
|2
|0
|62
|161
|131
|Norfolk
|47
|28
|16
|3
|0
|59
|179
|143
|Worcester
|49
|23
|20
|2
|4
|52
|146
|165
|Reading
|47
|18
|21
|7
|1
|44
|128
|154
|Maine
|47
|17
|27
|3
|0
|37
|118
|169
|Adirondack
|47
|16
|28
|2
|1
|35
|126
|173
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|48
|34
|8
|5
|1
|74
|164
|98
|South Carolina
|46
|29
|12
|3
|2
|63
|174
|117
|Orlando
|53
|27
|17
|9
|0
|63
|148
|148
|Jacksonville
|48
|28
|16
|3
|1
|60
|151
|129
|Atlanta
|50
|21
|22
|5
|2
|49
|129
|160
|Savannah
|46
|22
|22
|2
|0
|46
|151
|161
|Greenville
|48
|20
|22
|4
|2
|46
|126
|161
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|50
|32
|11
|6
|1
|71
|168
|130
|Fort Wayne
|47
|29
|16
|2
|0
|60
|155
|127
|Iowa
|48
|25
|16
|4
|3
|57
|139
|137
|Bloomington
|47
|21
|22
|2
|2
|46
|118
|128
|Indy
|45
|20
|20
|2
|3
|45
|107
|115
|Cincinnati
|50
|18
|25
|7
|0
|43
|120
|144
|Kalamazoo
|46
|18
|26
|1
|1
|38
|108
|139
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|48
|31
|12
|4
|1
|67
|169
|120
|Tahoe
|50
|29
|17
|3
|1
|62
|183
|168
|Wichita
|48
|28
|16
|3
|1
|60
|175
|138
|Tulsa
|49
|26
|15
|5
|3
|60
|159
|145
|Idaho
|49
|25
|16
|7
|1
|58
|166
|162
|Rapid City
|48
|18
|22
|5
|3
|44
|138
|173
|Utah
|48
|17
|24
|5
|2
|41
|155
|198
|Allen
|49
|13
|27
|7
|2
|35
|124
|207
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Orlando 2, Atlanta 1
Greenville 2, Wheeling 1
Idaho 5, Utah 4
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester at South Carolina, 10:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Reading at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Tahoe at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Bloomington at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Tahoe at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Worcester at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Reading at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Indy at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
