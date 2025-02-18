All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 47 33 9 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 47 33 9 4 1 71 174 119 Wheeling 47 30 15 2 0 62 161 131 Norfolk 47 28 16 3 0 59 179 143 Worcester 49 23 20 2 4 52 146 165 Reading 47 18 21 7 1 44 128 154 Maine 47 17 27 3 0 37 118 169 Adirondack 47 16 28 2 1 35 126 173

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 48 34 8 5 1 74 164 98 South Carolina 46 29 12 3 2 63 174 117 Orlando 53 27 17 9 0 63 148 148 Jacksonville 48 28 16 3 1 60 151 129 Atlanta 50 21 22 5 2 49 129 160 Savannah 46 22 22 2 0 46 151 161 Greenville 48 20 22 4 2 46 126 161

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 50 32 11 6 1 71 168 130 Fort Wayne 47 29 16 2 0 60 155 127 Iowa 48 25 16 4 3 57 139 137 Bloomington 47 21 22 2 2 46 118 128 Indy 45 20 20 2 3 45 107 115 Cincinnati 50 18 25 7 0 43 120 144 Kalamazoo 46 18 26 1 1 38 108 139

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 48 31 12 4 1 67 169 120 Tahoe 50 29 17 3 1 62 183 168 Wichita 48 28 16 3 1 60 175 138 Tulsa 49 26 15 5 3 60 159 145 Idaho 49 25 16 7 1 58 166 162 Rapid City 48 18 22 5 3 44 138 173 Utah 48 17 24 5 2 41 155 198 Allen 49 13 27 7 2 35 124 207

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Orlando 2, Atlanta 1

Greenville 2, Wheeling 1

Idaho 5, Utah 4

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at South Carolina, 10:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Reading at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Tahoe at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Bloomington at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Maine at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Tahoe at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Worcester at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Reading at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Indy at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

