All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|43
|29
|9
|4
|1
|63
|158
|112
|Wheeling
|44
|30
|12
|2
|0
|62
|157
|121
|Norfolk
|46
|28
|15
|3
|0
|59
|178
|141
|Worcester
|46
|20
|20
|2
|4
|46
|134
|158
|Reading
|46
|17
|21
|7
|1
|42
|126
|153
|Maine
|44
|17
|24
|3
|0
|37
|110
|154
|Adirondack
|43
|16
|24
|2
|1
|35
|119
|157
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|45
|31
|8
|5
|1
|68
|148
|90
|Orlando
|50
|26
|17
|7
|0
|59
|142
|141
|South Carolina
|43
|26
|12
|3
|2
|57
|161
|109
|Jacksonville
|45
|26
|16
|2
|1
|55
|141
|120
|Atlanta
|47
|20
|21
|4
|2
|46
|121
|152
|Savannah
|43
|20
|21
|2
|0
|42
|141
|151
|Greenville
|44
|18
|21
|3
|2
|41
|115
|151
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|47
|31
|10
|6
|0
|68
|157
|119
|Fort Wayne
|44
|26
|16
|2
|0
|54
|143
|122
|Iowa
|45
|23
|15
|4
|3
|53
|129
|127
|Bloomington
|44
|21
|19
|2
|2
|46
|114
|114
|Indy
|41
|19
|18
|2
|2
|42
|97
|99
|Cincinnati
|46
|16
|23
|7
|0
|39
|107
|134
|Kalamazoo
|43
|17
|24
|1
|1
|36
|103
|132
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|44
|28
|11
|4
|1
|61
|158
|115
|Tahoe
|47
|28
|15
|3
|1
|60
|169
|150
|Tulsa
|46
|25
|14
|5
|2
|57
|156
|140
|Wichita
|44
|25
|15
|3
|1
|54
|154
|122
|Idaho
|46
|23
|16
|6
|1
|53
|153
|150
|Rapid City
|45
|15
|22
|5
|3
|38
|123
|165
|Utah
|44
|16
|23
|4
|1
|37
|141
|182
|Allen
|45
|13
|24
|7
|1
|34
|115
|189
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk 3, Maine 1
Atlanta 4, Worcester 2
Orlando 3, South Carolina 2
Bloomington 3, Savannah 2
Florida 3, Greenville 2
Indy 3, Kansas City 2
Jacksonville 5, Trois-Rivieres 3
Kalamazoo 2, Iowa 0
Wheeling 4, Reading 3
Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 3
Utah 4, Tulsa 3
Wichita 9, Allen 2
Rapid City 5, Idaho 2
Tahoe 4, Adirondack 3
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Florida at Indy, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
