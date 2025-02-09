All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 43 29 9 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 43 29 9 4 1 63 158 112 Wheeling 44 30 12 2 0 62 157 121 Norfolk 46 28 15 3 0 59 178 141 Worcester 46 20 20 2 4 46 134 158 Reading 46 17 21 7 1 42 126 153 Maine 44 17 24 3 0 37 110 154 Adirondack 43 16 24 2 1 35 119 157

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 45 31 8 5 1 68 148 90 Orlando 50 26 17 7 0 59 142 141 South Carolina 43 26 12 3 2 57 161 109 Jacksonville 45 26 16 2 1 55 141 120 Atlanta 47 20 21 4 2 46 121 152 Savannah 43 20 21 2 0 42 141 151 Greenville 44 18 21 3 2 41 115 151

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 47 31 10 6 0 68 157 119 Fort Wayne 44 26 16 2 0 54 143 122 Iowa 45 23 15 4 3 53 129 127 Bloomington 44 21 19 2 2 46 114 114 Indy 41 19 18 2 2 42 97 99 Cincinnati 46 16 23 7 0 39 107 134 Kalamazoo 43 17 24 1 1 36 103 132

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 44 28 11 4 1 61 158 115 Tahoe 47 28 15 3 1 60 169 150 Tulsa 46 25 14 5 2 57 156 140 Wichita 44 25 15 3 1 54 154 122 Idaho 46 23 16 6 1 53 153 150 Rapid City 45 15 22 5 3 38 123 165 Utah 44 16 23 4 1 37 141 182 Allen 45 13 24 7 1 34 115 189

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 1

Trois-Rivieres 3, Jacksonville 2

Wheeling 6, Indy 3

Worcester 3, Atlanta 2

Maine 3, Norfolk 0

Florida 4, Greenville 2

Savannah 5, Bloomington 3

Kansas City 2, Cincinnati 1

Toledo 3, Fort Wayne 2

Utah 6, Tulsa 2

Wichita 7, Allen 3

Rapid City 3, Idaho 2

Tahoe 5, Adirondack 2

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk 3, Maine 1

Atlanta 4, Worcester 2

Orlando 3, South Carolina 2

Bloomington 3, Savannah 2

Florida 3, Greenville 2

Indy 3, Kansas City 2

Jacksonville 5, Trois-Rivieres 3

Kalamazoo 2, Iowa 0

Wheeling 4, Reading 3

Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 3

Utah 4, Tulsa 3

Wichita 9, Allen 2

Rapid City 5, Idaho 2

Tahoe 4, Adirondack 3

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

