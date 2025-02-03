Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

February 3, 2025, 11:37 PM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Trois-Rivieres 40 28 7 4 1 61 150 99
Wheeling 42 28 12 2 0 58 147 115
Norfolk 43 26 14 3 0 55 171 134
Worcester 43 18 19 2 4 42 126 150
Reading 44 17 20 6 1 41 120 145
Maine 42 16 23 3 0 35 106 151
Adirondack 40 16 22 1 1 34 113 145

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 42 29 7 5 1 64 141 83
South Carolina 41 26 11 2 2 56 156 102
Orlando 48 24 17 7 0 55 135 136
Jacksonville 42 24 15 2 1 51 132 113
Atlanta 44 19 20 3 2 43 113 144
Greenville 41 17 19 3 2 39 108 144
Savannah 40 18 20 2 0 38 128 143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 45 29 10 6 0 64 150 114
Fort Wayne 42 26 15 1 0 53 138 115
Iowa 42 21 14 4 3 49 123 124
Bloomington 41 20 18 1 2 43 107 105
Indy 39 18 17 2 2 40 91 91
Cincinnati 44 16 21 7 0 39 106 130
Kalamazoo 41 16 23 1 1 34 100 128

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Kansas City 42 27 11 3 1 58 154 111
Tulsa 43 24 13 4 2 54 147 128
Tahoe 44 25 15 3 1 54 157 144
Idaho 43 23 15 5 0 51 145 137
Wichita 42 23 15 3 1 50 138 117
Allen 43 13 22 7 1 34 110 173
Utah 41 14 22 4 1 33 129 173
Rapid City 42 12 22 5 3 32 110 157

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 6, Reading 2

Bloomington 3, Atlanta 1

Orlando 5, Florida 4

Worcester 5, Maine 2

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 1

Tulsa 5, Allen 0

Indy 3, Fort Wayne 1

Toledo 6, Wheeling 3

Monday’s Games

Idaho 7, Utah 0

Tuesday’s Games

Bloomington at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Tahoe, 10 p.m.

