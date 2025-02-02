All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|40
|28
|7
|4
|1
|61
|150
|99
|Wheeling
|42
|28
|12
|2
|0
|58
|147
|115
|Norfolk
|43
|26
|14
|3
|0
|55
|171
|134
|Worcester
|43
|18
|19
|2
|4
|42
|126
|150
|Reading
|44
|17
|20
|6
|1
|41
|120
|145
|Maine
|42
|16
|23
|3
|0
|35
|106
|151
|Adirondack
|40
|16
|22
|1
|1
|34
|113
|145
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|42
|29
|7
|5
|1
|64
|141
|83
|South Carolina
|41
|26
|11
|2
|2
|56
|156
|102
|Orlando
|48
|24
|17
|7
|0
|55
|135
|136
|Jacksonville
|42
|24
|15
|2
|1
|51
|132
|113
|Atlanta
|44
|19
|20
|3
|2
|43
|113
|144
|Greenville
|41
|17
|19
|3
|2
|39
|108
|144
|Savannah
|40
|18
|20
|2
|0
|38
|128
|143
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|45
|29
|10
|6
|0
|64
|150
|114
|Fort Wayne
|42
|26
|15
|1
|0
|53
|138
|115
|Iowa
|42
|21
|14
|4
|3
|49
|123
|124
|Bloomington
|41
|20
|18
|1
|2
|43
|107
|105
|Indy
|39
|18
|17
|2
|2
|40
|91
|91
|Cincinnati
|44
|16
|21
|7
|0
|39
|106
|130
|Kalamazoo
|41
|16
|23
|1
|1
|34
|100
|128
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|42
|27
|11
|3
|1
|58
|154
|111
|Tulsa
|43
|24
|13
|4
|2
|54
|147
|128
|Tahoe
|44
|25
|15
|3
|1
|54
|157
|144
|Wichita
|42
|23
|15
|3
|1
|50
|138
|117
|Idaho
|42
|22
|15
|5
|0
|49
|138
|137
|Allen
|43
|13
|22
|7
|1
|34
|110
|173
|Utah
|40
|14
|21
|4
|1
|33
|129
|166
|Rapid City
|42
|12
|22
|5
|3
|32
|110
|157
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2
Toledo 2, Cincinnati 1
Adirondack 4, Reading 3
Atlanta 3, Bloomington 1
Greenville 5, Indy 2
Jacksonville 6, Savannah 3
Kalamazoo 6, Iowa 1
Orlando 2, Florida 1
Kansas City 4, Tahoe 3
South Carolina 4, Norfolk 3
Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 3
Tulsa 4, Wichita 3
Allen 3, Rapid City 2
Utah 4, Idaho 3
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack 6, Reading 2
Bloomington 3, Atlanta 1
Orlando 5, Florida 4
Worcester 5, Maine 2
Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 1
Tulsa 5, Allen 0
Indy 3, Fort Wayne 1
Toledo 6, Wheeling 3
Monday’s Games
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Bloomington at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.
Norfolk at Reading, 10:30 a.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.