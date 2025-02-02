All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 40 28 7 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 40 28 7 4 1 61 150 99 Wheeling 42 28 12 2 0 58 147 115 Norfolk 43 26 14 3 0 55 171 134 Worcester 43 18 19 2 4 42 126 150 Reading 44 17 20 6 1 41 120 145 Maine 42 16 23 3 0 35 106 151 Adirondack 40 16 22 1 1 34 113 145

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 42 29 7 5 1 64 141 83 South Carolina 41 26 11 2 2 56 156 102 Orlando 48 24 17 7 0 55 135 136 Jacksonville 42 24 15 2 1 51 132 113 Atlanta 44 19 20 3 2 43 113 144 Greenville 41 17 19 3 2 39 108 144 Savannah 40 18 20 2 0 38 128 143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 45 29 10 6 0 64 150 114 Fort Wayne 42 26 15 1 0 53 138 115 Iowa 42 21 14 4 3 49 123 124 Bloomington 41 20 18 1 2 43 107 105 Indy 39 18 17 2 2 40 91 91 Cincinnati 44 16 21 7 0 39 106 130 Kalamazoo 41 16 23 1 1 34 100 128

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 42 27 11 3 1 58 154 111 Tulsa 43 24 13 4 2 54 147 128 Tahoe 44 25 15 3 1 54 157 144 Wichita 42 23 15 3 1 50 138 117 Idaho 42 22 15 5 0 49 138 137 Allen 43 13 22 7 1 34 110 173 Utah 40 14 21 4 1 33 129 166 Rapid City 42 12 22 5 3 32 110 157

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 4, Maine 2

Toledo 2, Cincinnati 1

Adirondack 4, Reading 3

Atlanta 3, Bloomington 1

Greenville 5, Indy 2

Jacksonville 6, Savannah 3

Kalamazoo 6, Iowa 1

Orlando 2, Florida 1

Kansas City 4, Tahoe 3

South Carolina 4, Norfolk 3

Fort Wayne 5, Wheeling 3

Tulsa 4, Wichita 3

Allen 3, Rapid City 2

Utah 4, Idaho 3

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 6, Reading 2

Bloomington 3, Atlanta 1

Orlando 5, Florida 4

Worcester 5, Maine 2

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 1

Tulsa 5, Allen 0

Indy 3, Fort Wayne 1

Toledo 6, Wheeling 3

Monday’s Games

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bloomington at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

