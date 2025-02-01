All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|39
|27
|7
|4
|1
|59
|146
|97
|Wheeling
|40
|28
|10
|2
|0
|58
|141
|104
|Norfolk
|42
|26
|13
|3
|0
|55
|168
|130
|Reading
|42
|17
|19
|5
|1
|40
|115
|135
|Worcester
|42
|17
|19
|2
|4
|40
|121
|148
|Maine
|40
|16
|21
|3
|0
|35
|102
|142
|Adirondack
|38
|14
|22
|1
|1
|30
|103
|140
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|40
|29
|7
|3
|1
|62
|136
|76
|South Carolina
|40
|25
|11
|2
|2
|54
|152
|99
|Orlando
|46
|22
|17
|7
|0
|51
|128
|131
|Jacksonville
|41
|23
|15
|2
|1
|49
|126
|110
|Atlanta
|42
|18
|19
|3
|2
|41
|109
|140
|Savannah
|39
|18
|19
|2
|0
|38
|125
|137
|Greenville
|40
|16
|19
|3
|2
|37
|103
|142
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|43
|27
|10
|6
|0
|60
|142
|110
|Fort Wayne
|40
|25
|14
|1
|0
|51
|132
|109
|Iowa
|40
|20
|13
|4
|3
|47
|118
|117
|Bloomington
|39
|19
|17
|1
|2
|41
|103
|101
|Indy
|37
|17
|16
|2
|2
|38
|86
|85
|Cincinnati
|43
|16
|21
|6
|0
|38
|105
|128
|Kalamazoo
|39
|15
|22
|1
|1
|32
|93
|123
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|41
|26
|11
|3
|1
|56
|150
|108
|Tahoe
|43
|25
|15
|2
|1
|53
|154
|140
|Tulsa
|41
|22
|13
|4
|2
|50
|138
|125
|Wichita
|41
|23
|15
|2
|1
|49
|135
|113
|Idaho
|41
|22
|15
|4
|0
|48
|135
|133
|Allen
|41
|12
|21
|7
|1
|32
|107
|166
|Utah
|39
|13
|21
|4
|1
|31
|125
|163
|Rapid City
|41
|12
|22
|4
|3
|31
|108
|154
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Greenville 4, Indy 3
Jacksonville 7, Savannah 2
Trois-Rivieres 5, Maine 1
Norfolk 3, South Carolina 0
Worcester 4, Adirondack 3
Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 3
Bloomington 5, Atlanta 0
Florida 4, Orlando 3
Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 3
Kalamazoo 7, Iowa 6
Kansas City 5, Tahoe 2
Allen 4, Rapid City 1
Idaho 2, Utah 1
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Bloomington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Indy, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Tahoe at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Bloomington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.