All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 39 27 7 4…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 39 27 7 4 1 59 146 97 Wheeling 40 28 10 2 0 58 141 104 Norfolk 42 26 13 3 0 55 168 130 Reading 42 17 19 5 1 40 115 135 Worcester 42 17 19 2 4 40 121 148 Maine 40 16 21 3 0 35 102 142 Adirondack 38 14 22 1 1 30 103 140

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 40 29 7 3 1 62 136 76 South Carolina 40 25 11 2 2 54 152 99 Orlando 46 22 17 7 0 51 128 131 Jacksonville 41 23 15 2 1 49 126 110 Atlanta 42 18 19 3 2 41 109 140 Savannah 39 18 19 2 0 38 125 137 Greenville 40 16 19 3 2 37 103 142

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 43 27 10 6 0 60 142 110 Fort Wayne 40 25 14 1 0 51 132 109 Iowa 40 20 13 4 3 47 118 117 Bloomington 39 19 17 1 2 41 103 101 Indy 37 17 16 2 2 38 86 85 Cincinnati 43 16 21 6 0 38 105 128 Kalamazoo 39 15 22 1 1 32 93 123

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 41 26 11 3 1 56 150 108 Tahoe 43 25 15 2 1 53 154 140 Tulsa 41 22 13 4 2 50 138 125 Wichita 41 23 15 2 1 49 135 113 Idaho 41 22 15 4 0 48 135 133 Allen 41 12 21 7 1 32 107 166 Utah 39 13 21 4 1 31 125 163 Rapid City 41 12 22 4 3 31 108 154

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Greenville 4, Indy 3

Jacksonville 7, Savannah 2

Trois-Rivieres 5, Maine 1

Norfolk 3, South Carolina 0

Worcester 4, Adirondack 3

Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 3

Bloomington 5, Atlanta 0

Florida 4, Orlando 3

Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 3

Kalamazoo 7, Iowa 6

Kansas City 5, Tahoe 2

Allen 4, Rapid City 1

Idaho 2, Utah 1

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 4 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Tahoe at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bloomington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.