Ducks’ Trevor Zegras suspended 3 games for his hit to the head of the Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen

NEW YORK (AP) — Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras has been suspended three games without pay for a hit to the head of Detroit’s Michael Rasmussen.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension for interference Monday after holding a disciplinary hearing with Zegras, saying it was a “late, high hit.” No penalty was called on the play late in the second period of the teams’ game Sunday.

“Players who are not in possession of the puck are never eligible to be checked,” the league said in a video explaining the suspension. “Contact is made outside the window where a check may be legally finished. In addition to the lateness, what causes this hit to rise to the level of supplemental discipline is the significant head contact on this play, combined with the force.”

Rasmussen left with injury and did not return. Coach Todd McLellan earlier Monday ruled the 25-year-old out for the Red Wings’ game Tuesday night at Minnesota, saying Rasmussen would not be traveling with the team.

It is Zegras’ first suspension since making his debut in the league in 2021. It will cost him $89,844 in salary.

