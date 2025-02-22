A massive slate of games in the NBA, NHL, and more is on tap today. Signing up here for the latest DraftKings promo code offer will earn you a $150 guaranteed bonus.
New players who sign up via the DraftKings promo code links on this page will secure a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer. Regardless of how your first bet on the NBA, NHL, or another league settles, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets.
There are five games going down in the NBA tonight, including Lakers-Nuggets. In the NHL, 28 teams will take the ice following the 4 Nations Face-Off. Among the most interesting matchups are Capitals-Penguins, Stars-Devils, Kraken-Panthers, Hurricanes-Maple Leafs, and Canucks-Golden Knights. A $5 on any of these games or a UFC Fight Night bout will earn you $150 in bonus bets no matter what.
Click here to activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets for any NBA or NHL game.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 NBA, NHL Saturday Bonus
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed Through These Links
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus
|In-App Promos
|College Basketball No Sweat Promo, NBA Profit Boost Pack, UFC Fight Night All-Parlay Boost
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|February 22, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
DraftKings Sportsbook’s new user offer is a true standout amongst the current offering of promos in legal online sports betting. The reason is two-fold. First, DraftKings is one of very few sportsbooks offering a guaranteed bonus. The other thing to note is that it’s the largest guaranteed bonus, beating the next-closest competitor by $50.
You can bet on a wide variety of game markets and player props. That means you could wager $5 on the Lakers to win, Sidney Crosby to score a goal, or the Nets and 76ers to go under the total points line. It doesn’t matter how your bet settles, as you’ll collect $150 in bonus bets no matter what.
How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Registering with DraftKings Sportsbook is a breeze. If you want to get in on the action with DraftKings, complete the steps below:
- Click here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer.
- Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.
- Provide an email address.
- Create an account password.
- Make a deposit of $5 or more via your preferred account funding method.
- Head to any NBA or NHL game.
- Place a $5+ bet on any market.
No matter how your first bet settles, you’ll collect $150 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will convey as six $25 bonus bets that you can apply to games in any league this weekend.
In-App Offers for This Weekend
DraftKings Sportsbook once again enters a huge weekend of action with a ton of in-app promos. First up is the College Basketball No Sweat offer, which will return a bonus bet if your qualifying CBB parlay or SGP(x) bet settles as a loss. There’s also the NBA Profit Boost Pack, which comes with three odds boosts to use on Saturday’s NBA action. You can also activate the CBB Late Night All-Parlay Boost promo to get a profit boost for any 3+ leg CBB parlay or SGP(x) bet on games starting at 8:00 PM ET or later. There’s also a UFC Fight Night All-Parlay Boost, which will issue an odds boost token for use on a 3+ leg UFC Fight Night parlay, SGP, or SGPx bet.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.