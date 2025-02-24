Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Prospective bettors can secure a $150 bonus win or lose with a $5 wager on the NBA or NHL. Sign up via the DraftKings promo code links on this page to start betting on the NBA or NHL.

There are 10 games on Monday’s docket across the NBA and NHL. Some of tonight’s most intriguing showdowns include Nuggets vs. Pacers, Heat vs. Hawks, Timberwolves vs. Thunder, and Golden Knights vs. Kings. A single $5 bet on any of these games or another matchup will earn you $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 NBA, NHL Bonus Today

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through the Links On This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos NBA Profit Boost Pack, Odds Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bet and get offers have gotten a bit more popular of late, but promos from BetMGM and FanDuel require a player’s first bet to win in order for the $150 bonus to convey. Bet365 also has a guaranteed bonus, but that maxes out at $100. With DraftKings, you’ll secure a $150 guaranteed bonus –the biggest of its kind– with a mere $5 wager on any NBA or NHL game.

Game markets and player props will be available to players with this offer. You can, for example, wager $5 on the Nuggets to win, the Golden Knights to cover the spread, or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score 30+ points. Regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Registering for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook will only take a few minutes. If you want to get in on the action with DraftKings, you’ll need to complete the steps below:

to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Enter your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, and phone number.

Confirm you’re in a state with access to the app.

Navigate to the game of your choice.

Place a $5+ initial bet on any market in any NBA or NHL game.

No matter how your first cash bet settles, you’ll collect $150 in bonus bets. This will convey as six $25 bonus bets that you can apply to betting markets in any game. If your bet wins, you’ll also get back your stake along with a cash profit.

NBA Profit Boost Pack

If you head over to the promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app, you’ll find additional in-app offers for new and existing players. The first promo is the NBA Profit Boost Pack. With this offer, you’ll secure three profit boost tokens for use on NBA games today. Two of the profit boost tokens will be eligible for use on a 4+ leg same-game parlay or SGPx bet. The third and final profit boost token can be used on a pre-game “Combined Player Props” parlay. If your bets win, you’ll receive additional winnings.

