DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 NBA Instant Friday Bonus

A nine-game Friday slate of NBA games is about to begin. Signing up here will activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer, allowing you to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.







Prospective bettors who unlock the newest DraftKings promo code offer will secure a $150 guaranteed bonus with a $5+ wager on any NBA game. You can then use these bonus bets on games in any league this weekend.

Quite a few of tonight’s games are worth checking out. The Orlando Magic will host the Memphis Grizzlies, while the New York Knicks head to Cleveland to take on the Cavaliers. Pelicans-Mavericks, Timberwolves-Rockets, and Warriors-Kings are three of the most intriguing Western Conference matchups. A $5 bet on any of these games will earn you $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

DraftKings Promo Code: Land $150 NBA Friday Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed With These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos Shaq Player Points All-Parlay Boost, NBA Profit Boost Pack, All-Soccer SGP(x) Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sports bettors can secure a 30x return in guaranteed bonus bets with DraftKings Sportsbook’s new user offer. It’s worth noting that while quite a few sportsbooks have downgraded their new user offers in recent weeks, DraftKings has remained consistent with a $150 guaranteed bonus. It’s also important to point out that this $150 guaranteed bonus is the largest of its kind, clearing a similar offer from bet365 by $50.

You can pick from a large selection of betting markets with DraftKings. For example, if you want to bet $5 on the Pelicans and Mavericks to go under the total points line, you can. You could instead bet $5 on Steph Curry to make 3+ three-pointers or Karl-Anthony Towns to record a double-double. Win or lose, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will then be eligible for use on the NBA and more this weekend.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Registering for a DraftKings Sportsbook account will earn you a $150 guaranteed bonus. Here’s what you’ll need to do to get in on the action tonight:

to activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Input your full legal name, phone number, date of birth, and residential address.

Set up a new account with an email address and password.

Deposit $5 or more into your account.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Wager $5 or more.

No matter how the initial cash bet settles, you’ll secure $150 in bonus bets. Winning would also earn you your wager back along with a cash profit.

NBA and Soccer Offers

Check out the promos section of the app to find even more offers for new and existing DraftKings Sportsbook users. The first offer is the All-Soccer SGP(x) Boost, which you can apply to any soccer same-game parlay or SGPx bet. There’s also an NBA Profit Boost Pack, which issues three SGP(x) boosts for tonight’s NBA action. The final offer is the Shaq Player Points All-Parlay Boost. This promo issues a profit boost for any NBA player points parlay or SGP(x) bet on Friday.

