Basketball fans can turn a $5 bet into a $150 guaranteed bonus for the NBA or college basketball tonight. Sign up here to activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer today.







Prospective bettors will not need to manually input a DraftKings promo code when signing up to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets. No matter how your first bet settles, you’ll collect $150 in bonus bets.

There are four college basketball matchups with Top-25 teams in action tonight. This includes #1 Auburn, #4 Alabama, #10 St. John’s, #15 Missouri, and #17 Kentucky. Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets will take the court in the first post-All-Star break game. A $5 wager on any game will earn you $150 in bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo code offer allows you to bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets for the NBA or college basketball.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 NBA, CBB Bonus Tonight

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through the Links on This Page New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos College Basketball No Sweat, CHA vs. LAL SGP Profit Boost, CHA vs. LAL Quick Hits Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings Sportsbook’s $150 guaranteed bonus offer is the largest of its kind in legal online sports betting. FanDuel Sportsbook has a $150 bonus offer available, but it requires a player’s first bet to win in order to convey. The same can be said for a recent BetMGM offer, which also requires a win. Bet365 has a $100 guaranteed bonus, but that’s a full $50 less than what DraftKings offers. As such, there’s a case to be made that DraftKings has the top offer on the market for the NBA and college basketball.

You can bet on player props and game markets with this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want to bet $5 on Auburn to win, Alabama and Missouri to go over the total points line, or Luka Doncic to record a double-double, you can. No matter how the bet settles, DraftKings will add $150 in bonus bets to your account.

How to Register for the Latest DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook will only take a few minutes. In order to get in on the action, you’ll need to complete the steps below:

to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Enter the required personal information to confirm your identity, including your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Make an initial deposit of $5 or more.

Navigate to the game of your choice.

Place a $5+ bet on any market.

No matter how your first bet settles, you’ll collect $150 in bonus bets. Plus, you’ll get a cash profit and your initial wager back if your bet wins.

In-App Offers for NBA and College Basketball Tonight

In the promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app, there are multiple offers available to new and existing users. The first is the College Basketball No Sweat promo, which comes with a bonus bet refund if your first CBB parlay or SGP(x) bet loses. You can also take advantage of the CHA vs. LAL SGP Profit Boost promo code to get a same-game parlay boost for Hornets vs. Lakers. There’s also the CHA vs. LAL Quick Hits Profit Boost promo, which will add a quick hits boost to your account for Hornets vs. Lakers.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.