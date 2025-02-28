Live Radio
Home » Sports » Diamondbacks shortstop Blaze Alexander's…

Diamondbacks shortstop Blaze Alexander’s status for opening day in doubt due to oblique strain

The Associated Press

February 28, 2025, 5:31 PM

Arizona Diamondbacks utility player Blaze Alexander will miss several weeks with a strained right oblique, potentially putting his status for opening day in doubt.

Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters on Friday that Alexander will miss “weeks not days.”

The 25-year-old Alexander arrived at spring training in the mix for a reserve role after hitting .247 with three home runs and 21 RBIs in 61 games. He made the club out of spring training last season before bouncing between the majors and Triple-A Reno.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up