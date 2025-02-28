Diamondbacks shortstop Blaze Alexander’s status for opening day in doubt due to oblique strain

Arizona Diamondbacks utility player Blaze Alexander will miss several weeks with a strained right oblique, potentially putting his status for…

Arizona Diamondbacks utility player Blaze Alexander will miss several weeks with a strained right oblique, potentially putting his status for opening day in doubt.

Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters on Friday that Alexander will miss “weeks not days.”

The 25-year-old Alexander arrived at spring training in the mix for a reserve role after hitting .247 with three home runs and 21 RBIs in 61 games. He made the club out of spring training last season before bouncing between the majors and Triple-A Reno.

