Details of Kyle Hart’s $1.5 million, 1-year contract with the San Diego Padres

Details of Kyle Hart’s $1.5 million, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres:
2025 base salary: $1 million
2026 club option: $5 million (or $500,000 buyout)
2026 escalator: salary increases for games started in 2025:
$250,000 for 18
$500,000 for 22
$750,000 for 26
$1 million for 30
Assignment bonus: $250,000 any time traded
Player will become free agent at end of contract
