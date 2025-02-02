David Benavidez dominates David Morell with unanimous decision win to unify light heavyweight title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — David Benavidez unified the light heavyweight championship by earning a unanimous decision over challenger David Morrell…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — David Benavidez unified the light heavyweight championship by earning a unanimous decision over challenger David Morrell on Saturday night to keep his interim WBC belt and win the WBA title.

Judges Patricia Morse Jarman and Steve Weisfeld both scored the fight 115-111 while Tim Cheatham scored it 118-108.

Cheatham’s scorecard was much more indicative of what took place in the ring, as Benavidez (30-0) dominated nearly every round, outside the third and 11th.

“This is ‘El Monstro’s’ world,” said Benavidez, nicknamed The Mexican Monster. “Shout out to Morrell. I knew he’d be tough and that’s why I prepared so hard for this. I’m happy we were able to give the fans a great show tonight.”

Using his length and an arsenal loaded with an array of punches from every angle, Benavidez went from the head to the body, while continuing to pepper both of Morrell’s eyes.

Per CompuBox, Benavidez landed 48% of his power punches, while 76 of his 224 landed punches were body shots.

“I prepared for everything, I knew he was a great fighter,” Benavidez said. “This is the biggest win of my career cause look at all the people who came out and supported me.”

Seemingly cruising to the win, though, Benavidez was caught off-balance in the 11th round when Morrell landed a right hand. Benavidez stumbled and because his gloves touched the canvas it was ruled a knockdown. But, Morrell was deducted a point when he threw a punch to Benavidez’s head after the bell.

Benavidez said he wasn’t fazed.

“I wasn’t surprised by anything he did because I knew he was a great fighter and that I had to prepare for everything,” Benavidez said. “I knew my defense had to be good. I actually thought he’d hit harder once we were in here.

“He was easier to hit than I expected. Every opportunity that I saw, I went for it.”

Morrell (11-1) suffered the first loss of his career after dominating since turning pro in 2019.

“It was a good fight,” Morrell said. “This is boxing, some days you win and some days you lose. Tonight was my turn. I’m young and I’ll keep pushing for another opportunity.”

Benavidez, who’s from Phoenix and lives in Las Vegas, closed a -350 favorite at BetMGM Sportsbook.

“This is the biggest win of my career so far because of all the people who came out here to support me,” Benavidez said. “This is a dream come true for me. I just want to be the best of my era. Whoever I need to fight next, I’ll be ready for them. I want to unify all four titles, so if that’s next, then that’s next.”

In the co-main event, Stephen Fulton Jr. (23-1) outpointed champion Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1) to win the WBC featherweight belt by unanimous decision. It marked the second time Fulton beat Figueroa, the first by majority decision on Nov. 27, 2021. Judges David Sutherland and Zachary Young both scored the bout 116-112, while Max DeLuca had it 117-111. Figueroa closed a 3-to-1 favorite.

In a wire-to-wire, action-packed super lightweight brawl, Isaac Cruz (27-3-1) outlasted Angel Fierro (23-3-2) with a unanimous decision in 10 rounds. Per CompuBox, the boxers combined to land 486 of 1,410 punches thrown. Judge Eric Cheek scored the fight 98-92. Don Trella had it 97-93. And, Steve Weisfeld had the closest score, at 96-94. Cruz closed a 9-to-1 favorite.

Middleweight Jesus Ramos Jr. (22-1, 18 KOs) defeated Jeison Rosario (24-5-2) when referee Bob Hoyle stepped in to stop it at the 2:18 mark of the eighth round in what was scheduled for 10 rounds. Ramos was winning unanimously on all three judges’ scorecards when the fight was stopped.

