Daniel Maldini, son of soccer great Paolo, joins Atalanta from Monza

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Daniel Maldini, the son of soccer great Paolo Maldini, completed his move to title-chasing Atalanta from…

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Daniel Maldini, the son of soccer great Paolo Maldini, completed his move to title-chasing Atalanta from bottom-club Monza on Saturday.

Atalanta confirmed the news in a statement, without revealing details of the permanent deal. Italian media reports that Atalanta have paid Monza 13 million euros ($13.5 million) for the 23-year-old Maldini, with half of that fee going to his old club, AC Milan.

Maldini progressed through the ranks at Milan, the club where his father — and also his grandfather, Cesare — starred.

Paolo Maldini, who holds the record for most appearances in Serie A, is widely regarded as one of the greatest-ever defenders. He spent his entire career at Milan, helping it to 25 trophies including five European Cups and seven Serie A titles.

Daniel Maldini is an attacking midfielder who made his senior debut for Milan in 2020 at age 18.

He became the third Maldini to win a Serie A title with Milan in 2022 before leaving for loan spells at Spezia and Empoli, and then joining Monza in January 2024.

Maldini scored three goals in 20 league matches this season for Monza. He also earned a call-up to the Italy squad in October, making his international debut in a 4-1 win over Israel.

Atalanta is at the other end of the Serie A table, in third place and seven points behind leader Napoli heading into the weekend.

It is also in the Champions League, where it will play Club Brugge in the knockout playoffs round.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.