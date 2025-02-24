Cunningham and Duren lead Pistons to 7th straight win with 106-97 victory over Clippers

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 32 points and nine rebounds, Jalen Duren added 12 points and 19 rebounds, and…

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 32 points and nine rebounds, Jalen Duren added 12 points and 19 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons won their seventh straight game with a 106-97 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

Tobias Harris added 20 points for the Pistons, who broke a 10-game losing streak to the Clippers.

Detroit (32-26) hadn’t won seven straight since Dec. 26, 2014, to Jan. 7, 2015. The Pistons have their best 58-game record since they were 42-16 in 2007-08 — the last year they won a playoff game.

James Harden had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac had 13 points and 16 boards.

Takeaways

Clippers: Ben Simmons sat out to rest his injured left knee. He had averaged 8.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 23.7 minutes over the last three games.

Pistons: Reserve forward Simone Fontecchio missed the game after sustaining a hand injury in Sunday’s 148-145 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Key moment

The Pistons led 77-75 with 1:50 left in the third quarter, but outscored Los Angeles 8-0 down the stretch to take an 85-75 lead into the fourth. The Clippers went 0 for 4 with a turnover while Dennis Schroder had three points and an assist.

Key stat

Bogdan Bogdanovic missed seven of his first 10 shots, including all five 3-point attempts, and left the game midway through the third quarter with five fouls. He didn’t have any more success after returning in the fourth quarter, going 3 for 9 from the floor and missing six of seven 3-point attempts.

Up next

Both teams return to action on Wednesday for their third game in four days. The Clippers will be in Chicago to play the Bulls, while the Pistons stay home to face the Boston Celtics.

