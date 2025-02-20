Cubs finalize $6M deal with Justin Turner, OF Alexander Canario designated for assignment

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Turner finalized a $6 million, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday and worked…

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Turner finalized a $6 million, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday and worked out with the team ahead of its first spring training game.

Turner can earn an additional $2 million in bonuses this year: $1.5 million for plate appearances and $500,000 for time on the active roster. He also would receive a $500,000 assignment bonus if he is traded.

A two-time All-Star third baseman, Turner did some work at first base Thursday. He played for Toronto and Seattle last season, starting 40 games at first and four at third while hitting .259 with 11 homers, 55 RBIs and a .354 on-base percentage in 139 games.

“At this point of my career the most important thing is going to a place that is going to win, that wants to win and (is) going to do whatever they can to compete,” Turner said, “and get in the playoffs first, that’s obviously the hardest part, and then have an opportunity to go win another championship.

“I love the game. I love playing. I love being around the guys. I love talking baseball, but at the end of the day, it’s about winning.”

The 40-year-old Turner provides the Cubs some security at third behind young Matt Shaw, who has been slowed by a left oblique issue this spring. Turner also could back up Michael Busch at first base and sub for Seiya Suzuki as the designated hitter.

“Justin’s been a very good hitter in this league for a long time,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s largely going to be off the bench kind of at the start. Obviously things happen during a season.”

Turner gets a $4 million salary, and the contract includes a $10 million mutual option with a $2 million buyout.

He can earn $125,000 each in each season for 350 plate appearances and each additional 25 through 475. He would get $250,000 apiece for 500, 525 and 550.

Turner also would receive $250,000 each for 120 and 150 days on the active roster. He gets a hotel suite on road trips.

Outfielder Alexander Canario was designated for assignment by the Cubs to make room on the roster.

The Cubs finalized their contract with Turner after pursuing Alex Bregman in free agency. They were in the mix for the two-time All-Star before he agreed to a $120 million, three-year deal with the Red Sox last week.

Turner is a .285 career hitter over 16 big league seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Baltimore, Boston, Toronto and Seattle. He has 198 homers and 814 RBIs in 1,678 games. He was part of the Dodgers’ World Series title in 2020.

Canario, who is out of minor league options, was acquired by the Cubs when they traded Kris Bryant to San Francisco in a 2021 deadline deal. The 24-year-old Canario appeared in only 21 games the past two seasons with Chicago, hitting .286 with two homers and eight RBIs in his only big league action.

