Crystal Palace moves into the FA Cup fifth round after taking care of Doncaster

DONCASTER, England (AP) — Crystal Palace beat League 2 side Doncaster Rovers 2-0 in the FA Cup on Monday to set up a fifth-round tie at home to Millwall.

The London side plays three divisions above Doncaster but it took 31 minutes to get the opener thanks to a neat training ground play.

Daichi Kamada’s free kick was passed along the ground to Jean-Philippe Mateta and although his attempt hit the post, Daniel Muñoz was on hand to tap in the rebound.

Doncaster showed signs it might launch a comeback at the start of the second half but those hopes were dealt a blow in the 55th when Northern Ireland international Justin Devenny ran on to a superb flighted pass from Will Hughes and deftly lobbed the goalkeeper.

Although Doncaster kept plugging away, the gulf in the divisions was evident and Palace controlled the game to its conclusion.

Palace will face Championship side Millwall over the March 1-2 weekend.

