Corbin Burnes strikes out all 3 batters he faces in spring training debut with Diamondbacks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Four-time All-Star Corbin Burnes had a stellar spring training debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, striking out all three Colorado batters he faced.

The 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner needed 16 pitches to retire Brenton Doyle, Kyle Farmer and Ryan McMahon, and even got some help from the new Automated Ball-Strike System.

“It’s good to get our there,” Burnes said. “Good to knock some rust off, get out there and have a relatively quick one.”

Catcher Gabriel Moreno asked for a review on a low fastball to Farmer that was called a ball, and the call was overturned for strike three after replay showed it just caught the bottom of the strike zone. Burnes’ looked to be in good shape with a fastball that approached 95 mph.

The right-hander requested to start the Cactus League opener, saying he likes to get on the mound as much as possible during the spring.

“The more time I can get on the mound in game situations, the more comfortable I feel, and the better I can prepare for the season,” Burnes said.

Burnes signed a surprising $210 million, six-year deal with the D-backs in December. In retrospect, the partnership wasn’t that odd — Burnes lives in the Phoenix area and has a young family that he wants to be around as much as possible.

Burnes, who turned 30 in October, was 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA last year for Baltimore, which acquired him from Milwaukee in a trade. He’s been an All-Star in each of the past four seasons.

Manager Torey Lovullo said he’s not sure who will be the team’s opening day starter on March 27 against the Chicago Cubs, but the obvious candidates are Burnes and Zac Gallen, who has been one of the top pitchers in the NL over the past three seasons.

“It’ll be a tough conversation for me, not for them,” Lovullo said. “From what I’m learning about Corbin and what I know of Zac, I think they would understand and move aside for the other and support that decision wholeheartedly.”

The D-backs could have a deep starting rotation with Burnes, Gallen, Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and Jordan Montgomery all viable options.

