Comrie nets shutout, Jets beat Hurricanes 3-0 for seventh straight win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Eric Comrie made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets’ potent power play struck for a pair…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Eric Comrie made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets’ potent power play struck for a pair of goals in a 3-0 victory Tuesday night over the Carolina Hurricanes that extended their winning streak to seven games.

It was the longtime backup goalie’s first shutout of the season and third of his career.

Nino Niederreiter and Neal Pionk both scored with the man advantage, giving the Jets an NHL-best 51 power-play goals this season. Rasmus Kupari also scored and Niederreiter added an assist for Winnipeg.

Winnipeg is one game shy of tying its season-best win streak of eight games that kicked off the season.

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 27 shots for Carolina.

Jets forward Vladislav Namestnikov had a goal disallowed for kicking the puck into the net with six minutes left.

Kupari’s goal was ruled no good because of goaltender interference, but a coach’s challenge overturned the decision to make it 3-0 at 16:17.

Takeaways

Jets: Winnipeg played a well-rounded game, going 2 for 4 on the power play and killing off Carolina’s two man-advantage opportunities.

Hurricanes: Carolina went into the match with the league’s best penalty kill, and were on a run of seven straight games without giving up a power-play goal.

Key moment

Carolina had the game’s first power play late in the opening period and Jackson Blake scored, but a successful Winnipeg coach’s challenge wiped it off the board for goaltender interference.

Key stat

With a pair of power-play goals, the Jets have gone 8 for 16 in the past six games.

Up Next

The Hurricanes play at Minnesota on Thursday, and the Jets host the New York Islanders on Friday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.