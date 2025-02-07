Colorado’s Robert Livingston becomes highest-paid assistant in program history with new 2-year deal

DENVER (AP) — Colorado and coach Deion Sanders rewarded defensive coordinator Robert Livingston with a new two-year deal that makes…

Livingston also ranks among the highest-paid assistant coaches in the Big 12 Conference. He will earn $1.5 million next season and $1.6 million in 2026. The deal was recently approved by the university’s board of regents.

In Livingston’s first season, and with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter playing cornerback, the Buffaloes significantly shored up that side of the ball and held opponents to 23.1 points per game. It was a dramatic improvement from the season before when the Buffaloes, who were members of the Pac-12, surrendered 34.8 points a game.

“Robert Livingston is a top-caliber coach, and this new contract illustrates the investment Colorado athletics is making to ensure our program remains among the nation’s best,” athletic director Rick George said in a statement Friday. “I’m thrilled that Coach Livingston will continue to mentor our student-athletes for years to come.”

Livingston arrived in Boulder from the Cincinnati Bengals, where he spent eight seasons on the coaching staff. Last year, Livingston’s defense ranked first in the league in sacks (39) and fumbles recovered (12). The Buffaloes were also tied for third in interceptions (15).

Sanders has been busy putting the finishing touches on his coaching staff. On Thursday night, he brought in fellow Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to coach the running backs. Faulk will try to bolster a Colorado rushing attack that averaged 65.2 yards per game in 2024, which was among the lowest figures in the country.

“Coach Prime and I have worked extensively to build on the incredible momentum that has been created with our football program over the last two years,” said George, who saw the Buffaloes finish 9-4 last season and earn an invitation to the Alamo Bowl.

