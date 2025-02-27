Cole Caulfield scores in OT to lift the Canadiens past the Sharks, 4-3

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored at 3:21 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3…

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored at 3:21 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night for their third straight victory since the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Caufield put the puck between his legs to get around Macklin Celebrini, then beat Alexandar Georgiev with a shot over his right pad. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 28 goals.

Montreal captain Nick Suzuki scored two first-period goals, and Alex Newhook had his first goal since since Feb. 4. Samuel Montembeault stopped 22 shots for his third win a row.

Fabian Zetterlund, Nico Sturm and Will Smith scored for San Jose, Last in the NHL, the Sharks have lost seven straight and 13 of 14.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Montreal trailed by a goal three separate times in regulation, ultimately answering back with goals of their own.

Sharks: San Jose lost for the first time at the Bell Centre since March 21, 2015. The Sharks had won their last eight meetings against the Canadiens in Montreal.

Key moment

With Montreal down 2-1 with under a minute remaining in the first period, Suzuki accepted a feed from Hutson before firing a snap shot past Georgiev from the left faceoff circle for his second goal of the period.

Key stat

Suzuki first-period goals were his first career goals against San Jose.

Up next

Both teams are in action Saturday night. San Jose is at Ottawa, and Montreal is at Buffalo.

