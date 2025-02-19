City striker Erling Haaland on bench for Champions League match against Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland started Wednesday’s Champions League match against Real Madrid on the bench after…

MADRID (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland started Wednesday’s Champions League match against Real Madrid on the bench after not fully recovering from a knee injury.

Haaland was not fit enough after hurting his right knee in the team’s 4-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

“Was close but not enough,” Guardiola told TNT Sports. “He trained a little bit yesterday but we spoke this morning and he said he doesn’t feel good.”

Haaland had scored both goals for City when Madrid rallied late to win 3-2 in the first leg of the playoffs.

Recently signed Egypt forward Omar Marmoush, who scored a hat trick for City against Newcastle, played up front for Guardiola’s team on Wednesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.