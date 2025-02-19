Chinese team pulls out of Asian Champions League hours before game, cites ‘physical discomfort’

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Shandong Taishan withdrew from the Asian Champions League hours before the four-time Chinese Super League…

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Shandong Taishan withdrew from the Asian Champions League hours before the four-time Chinese Super League winner was due to play its final group-stage game Wednesday against Ulsan HD of South Korea.

The Asian Football Confederation said Shandong was “considered to have withdrawn after the club confirmed that it did not intend to report for their league stage match.”

Shandong needed just a draw at Ulsan to advance to the round of 16.

The AFC did not give a reason for Shandong’s withdrawal, but the team cited illness.

“Due to the serious physical discomfort of team members, the medical team evaluated that the players were unable to play the final AFC Champions League game against Ulsan HD,” the club said in a statement. “We deeply regret this and apologize to the AFC, Ulsan HD and the fans.”

The withdrawal guaranteed Shanghai Shenhua a place in the next round to join three Japanese teams in Yokohama F. Marinos, Kawasaki Frontale and Vissel Kobe. They join South Korea’s Gwangju FC and Pohang Steelers, Thailand’s Buriram United, and Malaysia’s Johor Darul Tazim.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr finished in the top three of the western zone.

