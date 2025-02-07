Champions Trophy host Pakistan to showcase upgraded cricket stadium

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan will showcase its newly upgraded stadium at Lahore when it takes on New Zealand in…

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan will showcase its newly upgraded stadium at Lahore when it takes on New Zealand in the opening game Saturday of a tri-series cricket tournament, which also involves an understrength South Africa.

It’s a busy time for Pakistan cricket. The 35,000-capacity Gaddafi stadium has been upgraded in less than four months for the country’s first major ICC tournament in 29 years when it will host the eight-nation Champions Trophy, starting Feb. 19.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has upgraded three stadiums — at Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi — for the Champions Trophy.

Archrival India is the only participating team which will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. Instead, India will play all its games in Dubai, including the marquee group match between Pakistan and India on Feb. 23. The March 9 final will also be played at Dubai if India is one of the teams.

Thank you workers

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi described the upgrade of the stadiums as a “miracle,” while acknowledging the contribution of hundreds of workers at a luncheon on Friday.

“This is not the success of Mohsin Naqvi, it’s teamwork,” Naqvi said. “It was a challenging project because lots of our friends believed it won’t be completed. Everyone of you will be remembered because it was due to your untiring effort and the help of God almighty that this project is completed.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the stadium Friday evening and Naqvi said he will ask Sharif to announce awards for the workers.

Karachi will host two tri-series matches, including the final on Feb. 14.

Babar will open

In the absence of injured Saim Ayub, Pakistan has slotted its premier batter Babar Azam as one of the opening options with recalled Fakhar Zaman in both the tri-series and the Champions Trophy.

One of the world’s most prolific ODI batters in his usual No. 3 spot, Babar has played just two games as an opener in his glittering one-day international career.

Ayub was ruled out of the Champions Trophy after fracturing his right ankle during a test match against South Africa last month.

Pakistan has also recalled all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah to give more bowling and batting options in the middle-order with Abrar Ahmed as the sole specialist spinner in the squad.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will spearhead Pakistan’s pace attack which also includes white-ball specialists Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain.

NZ targets perfect prep

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner welcomes its chance to play Pakistan in the tri-series ahead of the Black Caps’ opening game of the Champions Trophy against the hosts at Karachi on Feb. 19.

“It’s good prep for us,” Santner said Friday. “Lahore might play slightly different to Karachi, but a game against Pakistan and then similar conditions to probably what we’re going to face for that first game in Karachi, so it’s obviously a good lead in.”

New Zealand is sweating on the fitness of fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and has flown in Jacob Duffy as backup in the tri-series.

Santner hopes former captain Kane Williamson will provide New Zealand enough cushion in the middle-order but was wary of Zaman’s big hitting upfront which saw Pakistan beating New Zealand in a high-scoring World Cup match at Bangalore in 2023.

“He’s (Zaman) a problem for us,” Santner said. “He likes playing New Zealand. I think he’s got runs every time he’s played us … we know how good he is along with a lot of their top six, top seven (batters). We know it’s going to be a challenge, but we are ready.”

South Africa missing key players

Seven players named in South Africa’s Champions Trophy squad will arrive in Pakistan after the tri-series final.

Marco Jansen, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs will miss the tri-series with South Africa naming several uncapped players.

Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen will be available for South Africa’s second tri-series game against Pakistan at Karachi on Feb. 12.

The uncapped players available for South Africa’s first tri-series match against New Zealand on Monday include batter Meeka-eel Prince, pace bowlers Eathan Bosch and Gideon Peters, and all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana.

South Africa suffered a major setback when fast bowler Gerald Coetzee was ruled out of the tri-series and Champions Trophy tournaments with a groin injury.

