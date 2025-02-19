Champions League Glance

Knockout Playoff Tuesday, Feb. 11 Paris Saint-Germain 3, Brest 0 Juventus 2, PSV Eindhoven 1 Real Madrid 3, Manchester City…

Knockout Playoff

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Paris Saint-Germain 3, Brest 0

Juventus 2, PSV Eindhoven 1

Real Madrid 3, Manchester City 2

Borussia Dortmund 3, Sporting Lisbon 0

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Club Brugge 2, Atalanta 1

Bayern Munich 2, Celtic 1

Feyenoord 1, AC Milan 0

Benfica 1, Monaco 0

2nd Legs

Tuesday, Feb. 18

AC Milan 1, Feyenoord 1

Club Brugge 3, Atalanta 1

Celtic 1, Bayern Munich 1

Benfica 3, Monaco 3

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Borussia Dortmund 0, Sporting Lisbon 0

Paris Saint-Germain 7, Brest 0

PSV Eindhoven 3, Juventus 1

Real Madrid 3, Manchester City 1

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.