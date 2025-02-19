Champions League Glance

Knockout Playoff
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Paris Saint-Germain 3, Brest 0
Juventus 2, PSV Eindhoven 1
Real Madrid 3, Manchester City 2
Borussia Dortmund 3, Sporting Lisbon 0
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Club Brugge 2, Atalanta 1
Bayern Munich 2, Celtic 1
Feyenoord 1, AC Milan 0
Benfica 1, Monaco 0
2nd Legs
Tuesday, Feb. 18
AC Milan 1, Feyenoord 1
Club Brugge 3, Atalanta 1
Celtic 1, Bayern Munich 1
Benfica 3, Monaco 3
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Borussia Dortmund 0, Sporting Lisbon 0
Paris Saint-Germain 7, Brest 0
PSV Eindhoven 3, Juventus 1
Real Madrid 3, Manchester City 1
