CCHA Glance

All Times EST

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 15 5 2 0 46 63 34 20 8 2 Bowling Green 11 7 4 0 38 58 51 15 10 4 Michigan Tech 11 8 2 0 35 59 55 15 12 2 St. Thomas (Minn.) 9 9 4 0 32 63 59 12 13 5 Ferris St. 10 11 0 0 29 58 63 11 16 2 Lake Superior St. 8 12 1 0 29 58 57 10 17 2 Bemidji St. 8 11 3 0 29 56 69 11 15 4 Augustana 9 5 1 0 28 44 33 17 9 3 N. Michigan 4 17 1 0 14 34 72 5 24 1

Friday’s Games

Ferris St. 3, Lake Superior St. 2, OT

Augustana Vikings 5, Michigan Tech 1

Saturday’s Games

Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

Ferris St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Alaska-Fairbanks at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

Alaska-Fairbanks at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, March 1

N. Michigan at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

