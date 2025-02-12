CCHA Glance

All Times EST
|OVERALL
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Minnesota St. (Mankato)
|15
|5
|2
|0
|46
|63
|34
|20
|8
|2
|Bowling Green
|11
|7
|4
|0
|38
|58
|51
|15
|10
|4
|Michigan Tech
|11
|7
|2
|0
|35
|58
|50
|15
|11
|2
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|9
|9
|4
|0
|32
|63
|59
|12
|13
|5
|Bemidji St.
|8
|11
|3
|0
|29
|56
|69
|11
|15
|4
|Lake Superior St.
|8
|11
|1
|0
|28
|56
|54
|10
|16
|2
|Ferris St.
|9
|11
|0
|0
|27
|55
|61
|10
|16
|2
|Augustana
|8
|5
|1
|0
|25
|39
|32
|16
|9
|3
|N. Michigan
|4
|17
|1
|0
|14
|34
|72
|5
|24
|1
___
Friday’s Games
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lake Superior St. at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
Ferris St. at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.
Alaska-Fairbanks at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
St. Thomas (Minn.) at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
Ferris St. at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.
Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.
Alaska-Fairbanks at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
N. Michigan at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 8:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.
Saturday, March 1
N. Michigan at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.
Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 7:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji St. at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.
