Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen hurts right hand in rout of Knicks, expected to undergo MRI

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers’ latest blowout victory included an unexpected bump. Center Jarrett Allen hurt his right hand at…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers’ latest blowout victory included an unexpected bump.

Center Jarrett Allen hurt his right hand at some point in the first half of Cleveland’s 142-105 rout of the New York Knicks on Friday night, an injury that could leave the NBA’s top team without one of its key players.

Allen is expected to undergo an MRI on Saturday, an off day for the team. The Cavs, who improved to a league-best 46-10 with their most-lopsided win ever over New York, host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Allen played just a few minutes in the second half before the Cavs announced he would not return.

“X-rays were negative, so that’s good,” coach Kenny Atkinson said. “I do think he’s going to get an MRI tomorrow. He came up to me during the game. He goes, ‘It’s really bothering me. I’m not going to be able to finish.’ But good X-rays were negative.”

Allen was reluctant to discuss his injury when he was approached in the locker room following the game. The affable Allen, who did not have any wrap on his hand, did offer that he may have gotten hurt while trying to block a shot in the first quarter.

“He’s fine,” chimed in All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who scored 27 points in 26 minutes.

Allen’s injury comes just as the East-leading Cavs were getting back to full strength. Forward Dean Wade returned against the Knicks after missing several weeks with a bone bruise in his knee, and forward Isaac Okoro came back Thursday after being sidelined since Jan. 16 with a shoulder strain.

The 26-year-old Allen is a threat on both ends of the floor for Cleveland. He suffered a serious rib injury in the second round of the playoffs last season and was unable to play in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston, which eliminated the Cavs in five games.

The Cavs have had their share of injuries this season, but nothing major to any of their top players.

They did get another scare in the first half when All-Star guard Darius Garland hit his face on the floor after taking an awkward fall in the lane. Garland was driving to the basket when he got fouled in the air by Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Moments earlier, Garland took a blow to the face while guarding New York guard Jalen Brunson, who was called for an offensive foul. After his fall, Garland, who missed significant time last season with a broken jaw, laid on the court while being attended to by a trainer for several minutes.

He remained in the game and split a pair of free throws. Garland finished with nine points. The 25-year-old was not seen in the locker room following the game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.