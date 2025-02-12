Cardinals split first two arbitration cases, beating Donovan and losing to Nootbaar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals split their first two salary arbitration cases, beating Brendan Donovan on…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals split their first two salary arbitration cases, beating Brendan Donovan on Wednesday and losing to Lars Nootbaar in results that left teams ahead 4-3 with two decisions remaining.

Donovan will earn $2.85 million instead of his $3.3 million request. Arguments in the case of the outfielder/infielder were heard Tuesday by Jeanne Vonhof, Joshua Gordon and Stephen Raymond.

Nootbar was awarded his $2.95 million request rather than the team’s $2.45 million offer by arbitrators Janice Johnston, Allen Ponak and John Stout, who heard arguments on Feb. 5. Their finding had been withheld to be issued simultaneously with the decision on Donovan.

Right-hander Andre Pallante has the third case involving the Cardinals and asked for $2.1 million instead of the team’s $1,925,000 during a hearing Wednesday before Walt De Treux, Paul Radvany and Brian Keller. A decision is expected Thursday.

All three Cardinals players were eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Washington first baseman Nathaniel Lowe is scheduled this week for the final hearing.

Donovan, who turned 28 last month, hit .278 last year while setting career bests with 14 homers and 73 RBIs. He has a .280 average with 30 homers and 152 RBIs in three big league seasons, all with the Cardinals. He had a $757,200 salary last year.

Nootbaar, 27, hit .244 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs last year. He made his season debut on April 12 after recovering from a bruised left rib and was sidelined between May 29 and July 8 because of an oblique strained. He earned $761,000.

Pallante, a 26-year-old right-hander, was 8-8 with a 3.78 ERA in 20 starts and nine relief appearances last year, when he earned $756,900. He is 18-14 with a 3.78 ERA in three big league seasons.

Teams also defeated New York Yankees reliever Mark Leiter Jr. ($2.05 million instead of $2.5 million) and Pittsburgh pitchers Dennis Santana ($1.4 million instead of $2.1 million) and Johan Oviedo ($850,000 instead of $1.15 million).

Two players beat the Los Angeles Angels: infielder Luis Rengifo ($5.95 million instead of $5.8 million) and outfielder Mickey Moniak ($2 million instead of $1.5 million).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.