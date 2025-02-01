Captain Cook joins Kentucky Derby trail with 2 1/4-length victory in the Withers at Aqueduct

NEW YORK (AP) — Captain Cook won the $250,000 Withers by 2 1/4 lengths at Aqueduct on Saturday, putting the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Captain Cook won the $250,000 Withers by 2 1/4 lengths at Aqueduct on Saturday, putting the 3-year-old colt squarely on the Kentucky Derby trail.

Ridden by Manny Franco, Captain Cook ran nine furlongs in 1:51.83. The colt trained by Rick Dutrow earned 20 Derby qualifying points for the May 3 race at Churchill Downs.

“I’m not thinking about the Derby right now, but he did get the job done the right way,” said Dutrow, who won the 2008 Kentucky Derby with Big Brown. “He ran big.”

Surfside Moon, a 33-1 shot, was second and Omaha Omaha was another 6 1/2 lengths back in third.

Captain Cook paid $4.90 to win as the wagering favorite.

“He can do anything you want,” Franco said. “He can stalk. He can be on the pace. He’s a versatile horse.”

Dutrow said Captain Cook potentially would be pointed toward the $750,000 Wood Memorial on April 5.

