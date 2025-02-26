Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1, Claim 10 Profit Boosts for NBA, NHL

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and start locking in profit boosts. Take advantage of this offer and go big on any game in any sport this week.







Anyone who redeems this offer can start with a $1 wager on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other available market. This will unlock 10 100% profit boosts for players to use on games throughout the week.

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the bar for players with these profit boosts. Additionally, new users can check out the daily odds boosts and other in-app offers for Wednesday’s action.

Click here to register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. From there, place a $1 wager to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Double Your Winnings, 50% EPL Parlay Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is an opportunity for players to raise the stakes on any game this week. New users who start with this $1 wager will receive 10 100% profit boosts no matter what happens to the original bet.

From there, new users can double their winnings on $25 wagers. Apply the profit boost to a $25 bet on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, tennis, golf or any other available market. Players who pick a winner will double their winnings.

Getting Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

It’s important to highlight the fact that this offer is only available for first-time depositors on Caesars Sportsbook. Set up a new account and activate this offer by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. After reaching a sign-up landing page, answer the required information sections to create a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay or any other available payment method.

Start with a $1 wager on any game to secure 10 100% profit boosts.

Double your winnings on each profit boost with a $25 wager.

Wednesday Night NBA Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is always rolling out new odds boosts on the biggest games of each day. There are daily NBA boosts and that is no different on Wednesday night. With nine NBA games to choose from and superstars like Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum and Trae Young in action, it’s the perfect time to check out these odds boosts:

Pascal Siakam Over 24.5 Points & Tyrese Haliburton Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +475

Celtics, Pacers, Knicks & Heat All Win: +325

Kristaps Porzingis Over 19.5 Points & Derrick White Over 3.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +275

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 24.5 Points & Jalen Brunson Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +350

James Harden & Kawhi Leonard Each Over 24.5 Points: +300

De’Aaron Fox & Jalen Green Each Over 24.5 Points: +325

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.