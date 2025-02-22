Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: 10 100% Profit Boosts This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Start with a $1 bet on any game to win 10 100% profit boosts. New users will be able to double their winnings on 10 straight $25 bets.

Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for players with this offer. The NBA season is in full swing and the NHL starts back up again on Saturday as well. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Secure 10 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Double Your Winnings, 50% EPL Parlay Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward opportunity for players this weekend. Any $1 wager will be enough to secure these 10 profit boosts. Each 100% boost applies to a $25 wager.

In other words, players who win on the boost will double their winnings. We expect to see a lot of interest in the Saturday NBA games, there are other options in the NHL and college basketball. This is an opportunity for players to get a feel for the Caesars Sportsbook app.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start reaping the rewards on Caesars Sportsbook. Set up a new account and hit the ground running by following these simple steps:

Click on any of the links on this page, including here .

. Choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

Next, create a new account by filling out the required information sections.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $1 wager on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport.

Win 10 100% profit boosts to use throughout the weekend.

Saturday NBA Odds Boosts

The NBA All-Star break is in the rearview, which means it’s time to start looking at the playoff race. There are a handful of NBA games on Saturday and Caesars Sportsbook has a ton of odds boosts for these matchups. Here is a closer look at a few of the different boosts out there for the NBA:

Devin Booker & Grayson Allen Each Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +275

Suns, 76ers, Lakers & Rockets All Win: +700

Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray & Anfernee Simons Each Over 19.5 Points: +250

Joel Embiid Over 24.5 Points & Paul George Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +275

Luka Doncic & Nikola Jokic Each Over 24.5 Points: +160

LeBron James Over 24.5 Points & Over 9.5 Assists: +400

