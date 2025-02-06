Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP1000: Bet on Super Bowl LIX, NBA With $1,059 Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users can place a $1,059 first bet on Super Bowl LIX, the NBA or any other sport. A loss on that first bet will trigger a refund in bonuses. Players who lose will be eligible for a bonus bet that matches the initial stake.

Caesars Sportsbook will set up new players with this $1,059 bet, but there are other ways to get in on the action. Check out the different odds boosts and other unique offers available in the app.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP1000 New User Offer $1,059 First Bet In-App Promos NBA Odds Boosts, Super Bowl LIX Bonus Bet Bonanza, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States

This promo allows players to go all in on this first bet. Caesars Sportsbook will back up any losses on this initial wager. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will receive a $500 bonus bet.

While we expect to see a lot of interest in the Super Bowl on Sunday, don’t forget about the NBA. There are seven games on Thursday night and more coming throughout the weekend. Caesars Sportsbook will have tons of options.

How to Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP1000

Setting up a new account is a breeze on Caesars Sportsbook. For a full breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click here and choose the state you are located in. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

and choose the state you are located in. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Apply promo code WTOP1000 and answer the required information sections to create a new profile.

Choose from any of the preferred payment methods and make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Place a wager on the Super Bowl, NBA or any other game. A loss will trigger a refund of up to $1,059 in bonuses.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is already rolling out odds boosts for the big game. Grab these boosts on the biggest names on the Eagles and Chiefs. Here is a closer look at the options for guys like Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and more:

Travis Kelce & Dallas Goedert Each Over 5.5 Receptions: +300

Jake Elliott & Harrison Butker Each Over 7.5 Kicking Points: +350

Jalen Hurts & Patrick Mahomes Each Record Completion Over 39.5 Yards: +425

Kareem Hunt & Patrick Mahomes Each Over 8.5 Rush Attempts: +500

Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 Pass TDs & Over 29.5 Rush Yards: +320

Patrick Mahomes Over 274.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +225

Saquon Barkley Over 99.5 Rush Yards & Over 19.5 Receiving Yards: +275

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.