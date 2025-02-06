Bulls exec Karnisovas says playoff push would be worth lower pick if young players lead the way

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas hopes to see his team make a…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas hopes to see his team make a playoff push, even if it means a lower draft pick.

If young players such as Ayo Dosunmu, Josh Giddey and rookie Matas Buzelis lead the way, he would consider that a worthwhile trade.

“If in the next 30 games we’re gonna be out of the play-in and out of the playoffs, we’ll get a good pick,” Karnisovas said after Thursday’s trade deadline. “But at the same time, if we — with this young team — can make the play-in and the playoffs, it’s gonna be an accomplishment. If your young guys developing translates into wins, I think there’s growth.”

The Bulls were 10th in the Eastern Conference at 22-30 as of Thursday afternoon. They have one playoff appearance in Karnisovas’ five seasons and lost in the play-in round the past two years.

The Bulls have made some major changes since the end of last season.

In the offseason, six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan went to Sacramento as part of a three-team sign-and-trade, and Alex Caruso got dealt to Oklahoma City for Giddey. Karnisovas made another big move on Sunday, when he sent two-time All-Star Zach LaVine to Sacramento in a three-team trade that saw the Kings move De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio. The Bulls also agreed to a two-year contract extension with guard Lonzo Ball on Wednesday.

But for frustrated fans who were hoping to see their team unload more players and load up on draft picks, Karnisovas’ words probably weren’t all that comforting. The Bulls did acquire full rights to their 2025 first-rounder from San Antonio in the LaVine trade. That pick had been dealt to the Spurs as part of the 2021 sign-and-trade for DeRozan, though it was top-10 protected.

“We obviously value draft compensation and young players and flexibility, I think in that order,” Karnisovas said. “But again, we have nine players that are between 20 and 25. You have to have a right mix of players in order to grow. You can’t just roll out young players and think that they’re just going to develop on their own. I think you need the right vets, experienced guys to be around. I see Vooch (Nikola Vucevic) and keeping Zo in that kind of role.”

Vucevic figures to be back in play on the trade market in the offseason with his $60 million contract set to expire next year, and the same goes for guard Coby White. He has one year left on his $40 million deal, and the Bulls have a glut in the backcourt.

Karnisovas said the Bulls remain in a “transitional phase” and added: “There’s more to come.” He also insisted the Bulls are “not OK with being in the middle.”

