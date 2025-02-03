Bucks won’t have Antetokounmpo, Lillard or Middleton available for Monday’s game at Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton won’t be available for Milwaukee against Western Conference-leading Oklahoma…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton won’t be available for Milwaukee against Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City on Monday night, the Bucks’ second game in two days.

The Bucks said Monday that Antetokounmpo, Lillard and Middleton wouldn’t be playing at the Thunder. The Bucks are beginning a three-game trip one night after losing 132-119 at home to Memphis.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP with nine straight All-Star Game selections, is dealing with right patella tendinopathy. Lillard has a sore left groin. The Bucks are monitoring Middleton’s workload as he comes back from offseason surgery to each of his ankles.

All three of them played Sunday against the Grizzlies.

Antetokounmpo is ranked second in the NBA in scoring (31.8 points) and fifth in rebounding (12.2). Lillard, who earned his ninth career All-Star Game selection last week, is averaging 25 points, 7.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

The Bucks also announced that forward Bobby Portis is doubtful and center Brook Lopez are questionable for the matchup with the Thunder. Lopez has back soreness.

Portis has missed five straight games for personal reasons. Lopez played Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.