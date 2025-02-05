Bruins shut out the Wild

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie McAvoy got his 299th career point with a goal in the second period and Jeremy Swayman…

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie McAvoy got his 299th career point with a goal in the second period and Jeremy Swayman stopped 35 shots for his third shutout of the season as the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Trent Frederic scored and Morgan Geekie added an empty-net goal in the final minute for the Bruins.

Marc-Andre Fleury had 32 saves for the Wild, who swept the Bruins in both meetings last season but could not get anything past Swayman on Tuesday. Minnesota was shut out for the second straight game.

SABRES 3, BLUE JACKETS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch had two goals and an assist, and Buffalo beat Columbus for their first four-game winning streak in more than two years.

Bowen Byram had a goal and an assist, and James Reimer stopped 28 shots to get his second win of the season and snap a five-game skid (0-4-1). Buffalo had not won four straight since a five-game run spanning Jan. 19-26, 2023.

Kent Johnson got his career-high-tying 16th goal, and Ivan Provorov also scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 18 shots.

LIGHTNING 4, SENATORS 3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Hagel scored less than two minutes into the third period to give Tampa Bay the lead for good in a win that snapped Ottawa’s five-game winning streak.

Luke Glendening, Nikita Kucherov and Ryan McDonagh also scored for Tampa Bay while Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 25 saves.

Michael Amadio, Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa. Linus Ullmark, making his first start in goal since Dec. 22, finished with 34 saves.

DEVILS 3, PENGUINS 2, SO

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Timo Meier beat Alex Nedeljkovic in the seventh round of a shootout to lift New Jersey past Pittsburgh.

Jack Hughes scored twice for the Devils. Nico Daws stopped 25 shots in overtime and regulation then turned away five of the seven Penguins he faced in the shootout as the Devils won for the sixth straight time in Pittsburgh.

Jesper Bratt assisted on both of Hughes’ goals to boost his season total to 45 as the Devils bounced back from a loss to lowly Buffalo by ending Pittsburgh’s modest two-game winning streak.

CAPITALS 6, PANTHERS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — lex Ovechkin scored his 878th career goal into an empty net with 0.1 seconds left on the clock to move closer to Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career record, and Washington defeated defending Stanley Cup champion Florida.

Ovechkin’s goal puts him 17 away from breaking Gretzky’s mark of 894 that once seemed unapproachable. The Capitals have 29 games left for him to get to 895 or beyond this season, though he does have another year left on his contract.

Andrew Mangiapane, Tom Wilson, Lars Eller and Nic Dowd scored on two-time Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, and Aliaksei Protas also had an empty-netter. Logan Thompson, among the current contenders for the award, stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced to help Washington avoid losing three in a row.

Florida’s winning streak ended at three despite goals from Sam Bennett, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk and 21 saves by Bobrovsky.

ISLANDERS 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson snapped a tie midway through the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 34 saves, helping the New York Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Tuesday night for their eighth win in nine games.

Nelson tipped a shot by defenseman Alexander Romanov past Ilya Samsonov at 10:43. Tony DeAngelo also assisted on Nelson’s 16th goal of the season.

Bo Horvat also scored for the Islanders, who improved to 11-3-0 since Jan. 5.

Brandon Saad scored for the Golden Knights, who lost their fourth straight.

Samsonov made 12 saves for the Golden Knights.

OILERS 3, BLUES 2, OT

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Connor Brown scored at 2:33 of overtime and Edmonton beat St. Louis.

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist for Edmonton, which has won four of its last six games. Stuart Skinner made 20 saves.

Jordan Kyrou and Colton Parayko scored and Jordan Binnington stopped 35 shots for the Blues, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

In the extra period, Brown scored on a one-timer off a pass from McDavid for the win.

McDavid’s power play goal at 5:50 of the second period gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead.

Kyrou scored on the power play at 5:12 of the third to tie it at 1-all and Parayko gave the Blues the lead at 8:58.

JETS 3, HURRICANES 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Eric Comrie made 29 saves and Winnipegs’ potent power play struck for a pair of goals in a victory over Carolina that extended their winning streak to seven games.

It was the longtime backup goalie’s first shutout of the season and third of his career.

Nino Niederreiter and Neal Pionk both scored with the man advantage, giving the Jets an NHL-best 51 power-play goals this season. Rasmus Kupari also scored and Niederreiter added an assist for Winnipeg.

Winnipeg is one game shy of tying its season-best win streak of eight games that kicked off the season.

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 27 shots for Carolina.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, FLAMES 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — William Nylander had three goals for his second career hat trick, and Toronto beat Calgary.

John Tavares, Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto, which pulled one point behind first-place Florida in the Atlantic Division. Auston Matthews had three assists and Joseph Woll stopped 23 shots.

Matt Coronato, Yegor Sharangovich, and Joel Farabee scored for Calgary, which began the night two points ahead of Vancouver for the second wild card in the Western Conference.Dustin Wolf had 24 saves.

UTAH HOCKEY CLUB 3, FLYERS 2, OT

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored with 1 second left in overtime, and Utah beat Philadelphia.

Guenther had two goals and an assist in his return to Utah’s lineup after missing 12 games with an injury. He tied it at 2 with his 17th goal 8:40 into the third period.

Mikhail Sergachev had one goal and two assists for Utah, which had dropped five in a row. Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves.

The Flyers were shut out in their previous three games. They have been outscored 13-2 during a four-game slide.

Sergachev tied it at 1 when he scored his 10th goal 3:32 into the second. But Tyson Foerster regained the lead for the Flyers with his 14th at 4:29.

Rodrigo Abols scored his first goal of the season for Philadelphia in the first period. Samuel Ersson stopped 39 shots.

CANUCKS 3, AVALANCHE 0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thatcher Demko stopped 25 shots for his ninth career shutout and Vancouver beat Colorado.

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and an assist, Brock Boeser and D rew O’Connor also scored and Filip had two assists to help the Canucks pull into a tie with Calgary for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Vancouver is 4-1-1 in its last six games.

Mackenzie Blackwood had 28 saves for the Avalanche, who had won three of their previous four games.

RED WINGS 5, KRAKEN 4, SO

SEATTLE (AP) — Patrick Kane scored his NHL-record 53rd career shootout goal and Detroit beat Seattle for their seventh straight win.

Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, Jonatan Berggren and Elmer Soderblom scored in regulation for Detroit, and Cam Talbot had 23 saves.

Shane Wright had two goals, and Chandler Stephenson and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle, which has lost four of five. Joey Daccord finished with 36 saves.

DUCKS 2, STARS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, John Gibson made 26 saves in his 500th career NHL game and Anaheim beat Dallas, snapping the Stars’ five-game winning streak.

Cutter Gauthier also scored for Anaheim, which has won four straight at home.

Dallas’ Colin Blackwell had a one-timer off a pass by Sam Steel 1:29 into the third period to tie it at 1-all. Jake Oettinger stopped 26 shots.

Zegras redirected Alex Killorn’s shot past Oettinger 4:07 into the third period to put the Ducks back on top.

CANADIENS 4, SHARKS 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joel Armia scored a short-handed tiebreaking goal late in the third period and Montreal beat San Jose to snap a five-game losing streak.

Alex Newhook had a goal and an assist, and Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher also scored for the Canadiens, who were 0-4-1 during their skid. Kirby Dach had two assists and Sam Montembault finished with 27 saves.

Macklin Celebrini and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and an assist, and Collin Graf also scored for the Sharks, who have lost two straight and eight of nine. Alexandar Georgiev had 16 saves.

