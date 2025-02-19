Bruins D McAvoy had ‘significant injury’ in right shoulder. He also developed an infection

BOSTON (AP) — Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy remains in the hospital with a “significant injury” to his right shoulder that…

BOSTON (AP) — Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy remains in the hospital with a “significant injury” to his right shoulder that developed an infection, the Bruins said on Wednesday, a day after he was scratched from the 4 Nations Face-Off.

The statement from head team physician Peter Asnis said McAvoy injured his AC joint in the American round-robin game against Finland on Thursday in Montreal and was treated by the Team USA medical staff.

The pain increased after he returned to Boston, and further testing revealed the infection. Doctors treated the infection and McAvoy is improving, Asnis said.

McAvoy, 27, had been a key contributor to the American team in the international tournament whose big hits on Canadian stars Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby were credited with setting a tone in the round-robin matchup between the North American rivals.

The championship game Thursday night against Canada will be at the TD Garden, the Bruins’ home ice.

“He’s obviously disappointed that he won’t have the ability to participate in the championship game. This tournament means a lot to him,” U.S. coach Mike Sullivan, who is also McAvoy’s father-in-law, said on Tuesday. “I’m disappointed for him because first and foremost, he’s a great kid and he’s a terrific hockey player, and I know this meant a lot to him.”

Sullivan identified reigning Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes as a possible replacement, but he remained in Vancouver with the Canucks on Tuesday. A day after saying “Quinn Hughes is coming,” Sullivan said general manager Bill Guerin and his U.S. team brass were “working through that.”

Tournament roster rules would allow a player replacement only if the team did not have enough “able-bodied” players to skate a full team. Even without McAvoy, the Americans do have the required six healthy defensemen.

Sullivan said he expects his other players, including brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk, to be available.

Matthew Tkachuk seemed to be favoring his groin at practice on Wednesday. Brady Tkachuck, who left Monday’s game with an undisclosed injury, skipped practice entirely.

Matthew Tkachuk said it wouldn’t keep him from playing.

“It’s going to be an incredible game,” he said, “and I don’t want to miss it.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.