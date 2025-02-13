Brothers set to face off in ‘the Thuram derby’ when Inter visits Juventus in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Normally nicknamed “Italy’s derby,” Sunday’s match between Juventus and Inter Milan has been dubbed “the Thuram derby.”…

MILAN (AP) — Normally nicknamed “Italy’s derby,” Sunday’s match between Juventus and Inter Milan has been dubbed “the Thuram derby.”

That’s because one Thuram brother plays for Juventus and the older sibling will be leading the attack for Inter.

Their dad, Lilian Thuram, starred as a defender for Juventus and won the World Cup with France in 1998.

Marcus Thuram is going from strength to strength in his second season at Inter and has become one of the league’s top players, having helped the team to the Serie A title last year.

Known for his assists last season, the 27-year-old forward has developed into a top scorer in this campaign with 14 — plus eight assists — across all competitions.

His father’s ex teammate said Marcus Thuram’s talent was always clear.

“I played with Marcus,” former defender Antonio Benarrivo joked. “I had fun when Lilian used to bring him to the field for a kickabout. I used to tell him where he should put his feet … then I would go in goal and he always used to score against me.

“Marcus was really sweet, the real mascot of the team. And at four years old you could see that Marcus was already a great forward … he never let go of the ball, it was his only passion.”

Marcus Thuram limped out of Monday’s match against Fiorentina after just 27 minutes with an ankle problem but tests ruled out any muscular issues and he is expected to recover in time for the match in Turin.

Younger brother Khéphren is in his first season at Juventus and is getting more playing time after the midfielder’s start was hampered by a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old has managed three assists and two goals in his past nine league matches.

“It’s impossible to say who is better, they have different roles,” Benarrivo said.

“Khéphren is young and has just come to Juventus, you need to give him time to adapt. But it seems to me that the boy has all the qualities that a midfielder should have: Grit, the spirit of sacrifice and vision.”

Dad won’t split loyalties

The brothers should appear together on Sunday longer than their four minutes in the wild 4-4 draw between Inter and Juventus in October. Khéphren went on in the 83rd minute and shortly before Marcus was substituted off.

Back then, both teams were considered title contenders. Juventus was just a point below second-placed Inter and five behind Serie A leader Napoli.

Four months later, Juventus has slipped to fifth, 11 points behind Inter — which is still second — and 12 below Napoli.

Inter has had a rare week free from matches as the Nerazzurri had already secured a place in the Champions League knockout stage. Juventus was in a playoff on Tuesday to reach the next round and edged PSV Eindhoven 2-1.

Inter used some of the week to rewatch the October game, and defender Carlos Augusto said, “We hope to not concede as many as we did.”

The Thurams’ father is unlikely to have split loyalties. Lilian celebrated Marcus winning Serie A last season by donning an Inter shirt but Marcus knows where his dad’s heart truly lies.

With a laugh last October, Marcus said, “My dad will certainly support my brother, because he’s younger and because he played for Juventus, too. He’s a Juventus fan.”

